HMD Global launched the Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 (review) at the Mobile World Congress 2019, and the smartphones made it to the Indian market only recently. And now, likely making way for some new smartphones, Nokia has slashed the prices for the two devices and they are now priced starting Rs 8,490 for the Nokia 3.2 and Rs 9,690 for the Nokia 4.2.

At the time 0f writing the story, the price cut was visible on both Amazon India and Nokia's own website.

Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 price slashed

After the price cut, the Nokia 3.2's 2 GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 8,490, down from Rs 10,199, while the 3 GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 10,290, down from Rs 12,399.

Interestingly though, these prices are lower on the Amazon India website. At the time of writing the story, the Nokia 3.2's 2 GB RAM variant was priced at Rs 8,150 and the 3 GB RAM model was listed at Rs 9,410.

Now, when we look at Nokia 4.2, per Nokia's own website, the single 3 GB RAM variant is now priced at Rs 10,490. On Amazon India, on the other hand, the smartphone is priced at Rs 9,690.

Nokia 3.2 specifications, features

The Nokia 3.2 features a 6.26-inch HD+ notched display with a 720 x 1520 resolution and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 SoC with 2GB + 16GB and 3GB + 32GB storage options. The storage can be further expanded using microSD up to 400GB.

The Nokia 3.2 sports a 13 MP camera at the rear with an aperture of f/2.2 and LED flash. On the front there is a 5 MP camera for selfies and face unlock. Under the rear camera is a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Nokia 4.2 specifications, features

The phone features a 5.71-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The design of the phone is similar to that of the Nokia 3.2, with a waterdrop-styled notch cut-out on top of the display.

As far as cameras go, the phone features a 13 MP primary rear camera and a secondary 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there's an 8 MP selfie camera with Face Unlock support. Just as the Nokia 3.2, the 4.2 also gets a dedicated notification LED on the side and a button to trigger the Google Assistant.

Like all Nokia smartphones, the 4.2 also runs Android 9 Pie and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor. RAM and storage combinations are the same as the Nokia 3.2 and the phone gets a 3,000 mAh battery.

