HMD Global, the company that manufactures Nokia branded smartphones is expected to launch a new Nokia smartphone in India soon. Nokia has officially teased its new Nokia 3.4 smartphone on the Nokia India Twitter handle. The teaser image reads 'coming soon' but doesn't reveal the exact date. The smartphone has already debuted in European markets last year. Going by that variant, Nokia 3.4 sports a 6.39-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1,560 pixel resolution. It gets an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and comes powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (11nm) processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU.

New things to discover right on your fingertips with the Nokia 3.4.

Are you ready to #AddNewToYou? #Nokia3dot4 pic.twitter.com/SckVEHLncn — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) February 3, 2021

The phone will be available in two variants of 3 GB of RAM-32 GB/64 GB internal storage and 4 GB of RAM-64 GB internal storage. The storage can further be expanded to 512 GB by adding a microSD card. The phone will run on the Android 10 operating system out of the box with dual SIM support and will gradually receive the Android 11 and Android 12 updates.

In terms of optics, the phone is said to come with a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 13 MP primary camera, a 5 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. Towards the front is the 8 Megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone would come equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor backed with security, aptX Adaptive audio feature, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

For connectivity, the phone would come with features like Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 4G LTE, GPS/GLONASS, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C port and will house a 4,000 mAh battery with 10 W wired charging.

It is expected to be a budget smartphone and might launch by the end of this month.