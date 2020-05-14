FP Trending

Nokia 3.1 Plus smartphone owners in several countries, including India, have started receiving the Android 10 update on their phones. Nokia said that it is dispatching Android in “waves” to ensure a smooth rollout.

The company has issued a list of countries which will receive the Android 10 update in the first wave.

The first list of countries receiving the updates are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Cambodia, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, Georgia, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Lebanon, Libya, Luxembourg, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Tunisia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Ten percent of the countries which are in the first list received Android 10 update yesterday, and 50 percent will get it by 16 May. By 18 May, 100 per cent of the first list markets will have received the update.

According to a report in GSMArena, the Android 10 update is being released with version V3.15H and offers Dark Mode, Smart Reply, new gesture navigation, and new controls for location and privacy. As per the report, it also includes the April 2020 Android security patch.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus was launched in India in October 2018. The device features a 13 MP + 5 MP Dual Rear and 8 MP selfie camera. Equipped with 3500 mAh battery, the Nokia 3.1 Plus is powered by the Helio MT6750 Octa Core 1.5 GHz processor.