A new Nokia phone is set to enter the Indian market today. There has been no mention of which phone is going to come under the spotlight, but there have been speculations of the Nokia 3.1 Plus to be unveiled.

The Nokia 3.1 set foot on Indian soil in July with Android Go and 5.2-inch display for the price of Rs 10,499.

Nokia also launched the Nokia 7.1 smartphone at an event in London a few days ago also it is expected to release the Nokia 7.1 Plus known as Nokia X7 soon. This has raised questions on

whether the company is set to launch the Nokia 7.1 Plus.

Well, the name's still a mystery, but you can catch the live streaming of the event on Nokia's official Facebook page. Also, the event is held in New Delhi and is to start at 12 PM.

According to the teaser video posted by MySmartPrice, a smartphone with a 'Mega Display' is to arrive in a few hours.

The teasers by the company with the hashtag 'Mega Life' flaunts the phone's display size,battery and camera by stating to phone to have a 'Mega' display, to have the ability to "play more and pause no more", to come with the 'power to keep you (the device) charged from dusk to dawn and to 'focus on all moments- Big and small'.

Revealing the full picture soon. Stay tuned for the #MegaLife #GoBigGetBetter pic.twitter.com/kcYR9uymxi — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) October 9, 2018

We're all charged up for the #MegaLife, how about you? Stay tuned to #GoBigGetBetter pic.twitter.com/WLKlQVpQx0 — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) October 9, 2018

Focus on what you love, and blur out everything else. Catch the #MegaLife going live at https://t.co/nTX1lTQS87 ! #GoBigGetBetter pic.twitter.com/DsfY83N5gY — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) October 10, 2018

Also, Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global shares a tweet about the upcoming launch event of the mysterious phone.

Something BIG is coming your way! Tune in tomorrow as we unveil our next smartphone with our fans in New Delhi https://t.co/mu5mYGuXO7 #Nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/bBlk7WC8y8 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) October 10, 2018

According to a report by PhoneArena, the Nokia 3.1 Plus is set to arrive which doesn't include a notch. The company is said to have opted for an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 6-inch display with thin bezels on the top and on the chin.

The rear is said to come with a fingerprint scanner and a dual-camera setup with a 13 MP sensor as the main camera and a 5 MP sensor as the secondary camera.

There is also a mention of the phone featuring an 8 MP selfie camera. The phone is said to be packed with a 3,500 mAh battery and is said to run on stock Android Oreo.

A leaked image render of the device by Smartprix gives out these specifications. The report says that the Nokia 3.1 Plus was spotted on a Bluetooth certification website as well.

There is no information on the price as yet.