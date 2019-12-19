Thursday, December 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nokia 2.3 with 4,000 mAh battery launched in India at a price of Rs 8,199

Nokia 2.3 is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 chipset and offers 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage.


tech2 News StaffDec 19, 2019 10:32:13 IST

Nokia 2.3 was recently unveiled in Cairo with dual rear-cameras and a 4,000 mah battery. The company has now launched this smartphone in India at a price point of Rs 8,199.

This Android One smartphone features a 6.2-inch HD+ display that has a waterdrop notch on the top. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor.

Nokia 2.3 price, availability and sale offers

Nokia 2.3 comes in just one storage variant that offers 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage priced at Rs 8,199. It comes in Cyan Green, Charcoal and Sand colour variants.

Nokia 2.3 with 4,000 mAh battery launched in India at a price of Rs 8,199

Nokia 2.3

The smartphone will go on its first sale in India on 27 December on the company's website, Croma, Reliance, Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, and MyG. If you buy the phone before 31 March 2020, you will also be eligible for a one-time replacement in case of any hardware issue. As for the sale offers, Jio subscribers can get benefits worth Rs 7,200.

Nokia 2.3 specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The display has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. The Nokia 2.3 runs on Android 9 Pie and is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery. A 5W  charger will come bundled with the smartphone.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a 5 MP front camera for selfies. On the back, you will get a dual rear camera setup with an LED flash. This setup includes a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor.

 Nokia 2.3 offers 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage that is expandable up to 400 GB via a microSD card. The dual-sim smartphone also features a dedicated physical button for Google Assistant.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Nokia 2.3

Nokia 2.3 with dual rear camera and 4,000 mAh battery launched in Cairo

Dec 06, 2019
Nokia 2.3 with dual rear camera and 4,000 mAh battery launched in Cairo
HMD Global expected to launch Nokia 8.2, 5.2 and 2.3 at 10:30 pm IST today: How to watch it live

HMD Global

HMD Global expected to launch Nokia 8.2, 5.2 and 2.3 at 10:30 pm IST today: How to watch it live

Dec 05, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019