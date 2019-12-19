tech2 News Staff

Nokia 2.3 was recently unveiled in Cairo with dual rear-cameras and a 4,000 mah battery. The company has now launched this smartphone in India at a price point of Rs 8,199.

This Android One smartphone features a 6.2-inch HD+ display that has a waterdrop notch on the top. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor.

Nokia 2.3 price, availability and sale offers

Nokia 2.3 comes in just one storage variant that offers 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage priced at Rs 8,199. It comes in Cyan Green, Charcoal and Sand colour variants.

The smartphone will go on its first sale in India on 27 December on the company's website, Croma, Reliance, Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, and MyG. If you buy the phone before 31 March 2020, you will also be eligible for a one-time replacement in case of any hardware issue. As for the sale offers, Jio subscribers can get benefits worth Rs 7,200.

Nokia 2.3 specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The display has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. The Nokia 2.3 runs on Android 9 Pie and is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery. A 5W charger will come bundled with the smartphone.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a 5 MP front camera for selfies. On the back, you will get a dual rear camera setup with an LED flash. This setup includes a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Nokia 2.3 offers 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage that is expandable up to 400 GB via a microSD card. The dual-sim smartphone also features a dedicated physical button for Google Assistant.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.