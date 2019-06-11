Tuesday, June 11, 2019Back to
Nokia 2.2 to be available for purchase starting 12 pm today: All you need to know

Nokia 2.2 comes in two RAM and storage variants and is available in a grey and black colour options.

tech2 News StaffJun 11, 2019 08:05:23 IST

Touting it as the cheapest Android One smartphone, on 6 June, HMD Global launched the new Nokia 2.2 smartphone in India. The device comes in two RAM and storage variants; the 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 6,999, and the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB model is priced at Rs 7,999. Starting today (11 June), the Nokia 2.2 is going up for its first sale.

The device has been available for pre-booking since 6 June. If you pre-ordered the device, you will receive the smartphone today. In case you want to place an order for the phone, you will be able to buy it off Flipkart and Nokia's online website starting at 12 pm.

The Nokia 2.2 features a 5.71-inch LCD display. Image: Tech2/ Nandini Yadav

Nokia 2.2 launch offers

If you purchase Nokia 2.2 using Axis debit or credit card or SBI credit card via Flipkart, you will be eligible for a five percent cashback.

Nokia 2.2 specifications and features

The Nokia 2.2 succeeds last year's Nokia 2.1 with a number of incremental improvements. The phone features a 5.71-inch display with smaller bezels and a resolution of 720 x 1,520 pixels. Similar to the Nokia 3.2 and the Nokia 4.2, the phone features a waterdrop-styled notch on top which makes room for the selfie camera.

Nokia does seem to like the idea of a wider chin to slap on the name of the brand on the front and we see that on the Nokia 2.2 as well.

Nokia 2.2 has a removable 3,000 mAh battery. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

What does make the entry-level Nokia 2.2 special though, is another feature that's featured on every budget Nokia device launched this year — a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Inside, the Nokia 2.2 is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset with either 2 GB or 3 GB RAM onboard.

The rear-facing camera of the Nokia 3.2 is a single 13 MP shooter with autofocus and a LED flash. On the front, we have a 5 MP shooter which works for selfies but also doubles up to allow Face Unlock.

The Nokia 2.2 features a 3,000 mAh removable battery and runs on Android Pie, with an assured update to Android Q once it arrives.

