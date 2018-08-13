Monday, August 13, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 13 August, 2018 08:46 IST

Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 sale starts on Paytm Mall and more

Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 are powered by the Android One program from Google and Nokia 2.1 is part of the Android Go.

HMD Global-owned Finnish smartphone maker Nokia has finally put the next generation of its budget Nokia devices on sale in India since 12 August. The devices in question are the recently announced Nokia 2.1,  Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 and all three are available for purchase on Paytm Mall, Nokia online store, and retail stores.

Nokia 3.1. Image: Nokia

The 3 GB RAM variants of the Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 3.1 are available for sale along with both variants for the Nokia 5.1. The Nokia 2.1 is retailing for a price of  Rs 6,999 and it is available in three colour options while the Nokia 3.1 is priced at Rs 11,999 and it is also available in three colour options.

The Nokia 5.1 has been priced at starting from Rs 14,999 and the Black colour variant will be available in a few weeks. While both the Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 are powered by the Android One program from Google, the Nokia 2.1 is part of the Android Go program, wherein the phone runs on a customised version of Android which is less heavy on the processor

While purchasing the devices on Paytm Mall, users having an ICICI debit/credit card can avail a 5 percent cash back. There will also be an additional 10 percent cashback on Paytm recharges as well.

Specifications of the Nokia 5.1 include a 5.5-inch FHD+ (2,160 x 1,080 pixels) display in an 18:9 display aspect ratio which is an upgrade from the previous 5.2-inch unit on the older Nokia 5 model. Inside, Nokia goes with a MediaTek Helio P18 SoC clocked at 2.0 GHz and is paired with 3 GB RAM and a paltry 32 GB of internal storage, given its price tag.

The new Nokia 3.1 variant gets a spec bump with 3 GB RAM instead of the underpowered 2 GB RAM model and packs in a 5.2-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ (1,440 x 720 pixels) resolution. The cameras also gets bumped up to a 13 MP primary cameras and an 8 MP front-facing camera for selfies.

The Nokia 2.1 is an entry-level device and is priced at Rs 6,999. The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC and comes with a paltry 1 GB RAM paired with 8 GB of internal storage.

 

