tech2 News Staff

HMD Global is known for swift and timely updates for its smartphones, and the company is maintaining that trend for its entry-level smartphones as well. In a tweet on 27 September, HMD Global has confirmed that three of its entry-level smartphones — Nokia 2.1, Nokia 1, and Nokia 1 Plus — will soon be receiving the latest Android 10 Go edition update.

This information was tweeted out by HMD Global's Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas. He also shared the timeline of when each of these phones will receive the latest iteration of the operating system.

Entry level smartphone experience should not be a compromise. #Google proves it with new #Android 10 Go edition offering rich experiences with even better memory mgmt, performance & security. We are working to bring them first on #Nokia smartphones 🙏https://t.co/6K9QaYCY2p pic.twitter.com/5jWHrJPV4q — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) September 27, 2019

Per Sarvikas' tweet, the Nokia 1 Plus will receive the Android 10 Go edition update by the first quarter of 2020. The Nokia 2.1 and Nokia 1, on the other hand, are scheduled to receive the updated by the second quarter of 2020.

Reportedly, Android 10 Go edition will let users switch between apps 10 percent faster. The new version of the operating system will also have a new form of encryption. “Encryption underpins our digital security, as it protects your data even if your device falls into the wrong hands. That’s why Android 10 (Go edition) includes a new form of encryption, built by Google for entry-level smartphones, called ‘Adiantum’,” Google said at the time of the announcement.

Essentially, Adiantum will run efficiently without specialised hardware, which means all Go edition users will have the same level of data security as any Android device, without compromising performance.