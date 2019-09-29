Sunday, September 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nokia 2.1, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 1 to receive Android 10 Go edition update soon

Nokia 1 Plus will receive the update by Q1 2020, and Nokia 2.1 and Nokia 1 will get it by Q2 2020.


tech2 News StaffSep 29, 2019 13:08:36 IST

HMD Global is known for swift and timely updates for its smartphones, and the company is maintaining that trend for its entry-level smartphones as well. In a tweet on 27 September, HMD Global has confirmed that three of its entry-level smartphones — Nokia 2.1, Nokia 1, and Nokia 1 Plus — will soon be receiving the latest Android 10 Go edition update.

Nokia 2.1, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 1 to receive Android 10 Go edition update soon

The Nokia 2.1. Image: HMD Global

This information was tweeted out by HMD Global's Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas. He also shared the timeline of when each of these phones will receive the latest iteration of the operating system.

Per Sarvikas' tweet, the Nokia 1 Plus will receive the Android 10 Go edition update by the first quarter of 2020. The Nokia 2.1 and Nokia 1, on the other hand, are scheduled to receive the updated by the second quarter of 2020.

Image: Juho Sarvikas/twitter

Image: Juho Sarvikas/twitter

Reportedly, Android 10 Go edition will let users switch between apps 10 percent faster. The new version of the operating system will also have a new form of encryption. “Encryption underpins our digital security, as it protects your data even if your device falls into the wrong hands. That’s why Android 10 (Go edition) includes a new form of encryption, built by Google for entry-level smartphones, called ‘Adiantum’,” Google said at the time of the announcement.

Essentially, Adiantum will run efficiently without specialised hardware, which means all Go edition users will have the same level of data security as any Android device, without compromising performance.

tags

latest videos

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Nokia

Nokia 1 Plus with Android Pie (Go Edition), MediaTek chipset surfaces online

Jan 28, 2019
Nokia 1 Plus with Android Pie (Go Edition), MediaTek chipset surfaces online
MWC 2019: Nokia 210 feature phone launched alongside Nokia 1.2, Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2

Nokia

MWC 2019: Nokia 210 feature phone launched alongside Nokia 1.2, Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2

Feb 24, 2019
Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 sale starts on Paytm Mall and more

Nokia 3.1

Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 sale starts on Paytm Mall and more

Aug 13, 2018
HMD Global teases upcoming Nokia 9, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 2.1 Plus launch on 5 December

Nokia

HMD Global teases upcoming Nokia 9, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 2.1 Plus launch on 5 December

Nov 16, 2018
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core with Android Go now available online and offline at Rs 6,190

Galaxy J2 Core

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core with Android Go now available online and offline at Rs 6,190

Aug 29, 2018
Nokia 1 will be launched as an entry-level Android Go smartphone in first half of 2018, say reports

newstracker

Nokia 1 will be launched as an entry-level Android Go smartphone in first half of 2018, say reports

Dec 28, 2017

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019