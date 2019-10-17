tech2 News Staff

HMD Global, who owns the Nokia brand, has announced today the launch of the Nokia 110 which is a brand new addition to Nokia's feature phone portfolio. The device has been launched for a price of Rs 1,599 and will be available in Ocean Blue, Black and Pink. The sale of the device will start from tomorrow ie 18 October across the top offline retail outlets.

The Nokia 110 has been marketed as 'entertainment in your pocket' and to that end, the phone has an MP3 player with 32 GB of internal storage. Apart from that you also get an FM radio, the Classic Snakes game, and a battery which the company says can provide up to 27 hours of music playback. The storage on the phone is expandable as well but the company has declined to mention as to how much.

There also happens to be a built-in VGA rear camera on the device and the classic flashlight on top which can be activated on the press of a button. The Nokia 110 had been earlier announced for global audiences back at IFA 2019 in Berlin.

“Nokia 110 is a solid proposition for the Indian feature phone consumer who is looking for connectivity with entertainment in a form factor that is not only reliable and durable, but also dons a personality that makes it stand apart amongst the number of feature phones out there. With music, games, photos and more, the Nokia 110 is truly a step up for feature phones consumers. I’m thrilled to add this beauty to our range of feature phones in India and hope consumers will check it out either in retail stores or online,” said Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Region Head, APAC and India, HMD Global.