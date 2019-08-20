Tuesday, August 20, 2019Back to
Nokia 105 (2019) feature phone announced in India with 4 GB RAM for Rs 1,199

tech2 News StaffAug 20, 2019 17:32:16 IST

Nokia has been announcing a few feature phones in the Indian markets for the past couple of years. Last year it was the Nokia 8110 or as it is more commonly known as the Banana Phone and today it is the Nokia 105 (2019). The price of the device happens to be Rs 1,199 and it was first launched in China earlier this month.

Like any typical feature phone, the Nokia 105 has a small TFT display and it measures about 1.77-inch. It has a resolution of 120 x 160 pixels and the device comes with an 800 mAh removable battery. Nokia says that the phone has a standby time of 25.8 days and a talk time of 14.4 hours. There is surprisingly 4 GB of RAM present in the device and it supports 2,000 contacts and 500 messages.

Talking about the software, we see that the phone is running on Series 30+ OS and offers games such as Tetris, Danger Dash, Ninja UP!, Sky Gift, Nitro Racing and Airstrike. Oh, and it also has the classic Snake game obviously. Connectivity-wise the phone offers the user a micro-USB 1.1 slot for charging and it also has a dual-SIM option as well alongside a 3.5 mm headphone jack which can only be used to listen to the radio. There is no camera on this device.

The Nokia 105 (2019) measures 119 x 49.2 x 14.4mm and it weighs 74.04 grams. In terms of design the phone is made out of a  polycarbonate body and it comes in three colours such as Blue, Pink and Black. The phone can be purchased starting today.

