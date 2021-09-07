Tuesday, September 07, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

NoiseFit Core smartwatch with a 7-day battery life launched in India at Rs 2,999

The smartwatch comes with a heart rate sensor, 13 sports modes, and Bluetooth version 5 support as well as support for the NoiseFit app.


FP TrendingSep 07, 2021 10:48:17 IST

Indian connected lifestyle brand Noise has introduced its smartwatch, called the NoiseFit Core, in India. The smartwatch falls in the budget price range and comes with a number of features, including IP68 water resistance. The NoiseFit Core is made up of zinc alloy metal and features a lightweight design. It comes in two colour options, namely, Charcoal Black and Silver Grey.

NoiseFit Core

NoiseFit Core

The NoiseFit Core smartwatch comes with a price tag of Rs 2,999 and is now available for purchase on the company's website.

NoiseFit Core specifications and features

The NoiseFit Core comes with a 1.28-inch TFT display with a screen resolution of 240 x 240 pixels. It also has access to a number of personalised cloud-based watch faces. It comes with a physical button on the right side of the dial for easy navigation across the User Interface (UI) of the watch.

The smartwatch comes with a heart rate sensor, 13 sports modes, and Bluetooth version 5 support as well as support for the NoiseFit app.

Talking about the launch, Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “Everyone at Noise seeks to provide our consumers with products that are specifically tailored to meet their demands. We aim to unleash the limitless possibilities of technology and budget, which redefine smartwatches." Khatri added that with the launch of NoiseFit Core, "We strive to provide the customer with an affordable yet professional, technologically driven smart wearable experience." He also said that the company hopes "to keep up with our endeavour of making smart technology accessible to everyone.”

It comes with a 285 mAh battery, which is claimed to last up to 7 days on a single charge and 30 days on standby. Users can also access weather updates, calls, and messages. They can also control the camera and music playback via the smartwatch. Additionally, it is compatible with both Android (version 7 and above) and iOS (version 9.0 and above).

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NoiseFit Active

NoiseFit Active with sp02, 24-hour heart rate monitoring and more launched at Rs 3,499

May 21, 2021
NoiseFit Active with sp02, 24-hour heart rate monitoring and more launched at Rs 3,499

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021