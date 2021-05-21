FP Trending

Noise has introduced its new smartwatch named NoiseFit Active which is exclusively available on Flipkart and Noise's official website. As per a press release, the smartwatch is designed for the needs of active fitness and lifestyle enthusiasts and costs Rs 3,499. NoiseFit Active is compatible with the NoiseFit app which enables users to have customisable cloud-based watch faces based on their moods. It will be available in 4 colours. It comes with features such as sp02 (oxygen) and 24-hour heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, 5 ATM water resistance, and 14 different sports modes.

It has a round dial with a 1.28-inch display, a 240 x 240 pixel resolution, and skin-friendly, swappable silicone straps to ensure comfort.

Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, talked about the launch of NoiseFir Active and said, “At a time when people are extremely conscious about their health and well-being, we wanted to offer them a device that can aid their transition to a healthier lifestyle and help them track their health and fitness regimes with ease”.

Recently, the company also launched Noise Flair which is a touch-enabled Bluetooth neckband priced at Rs 1,799. It is available exclusively with Amazon Specials. Noise Flair, with just eight minutes of charging, can go on for eight hours while it takes 40 minutes to fully charge. It is the first touch-enabled Bluetooth neckband which is made up of toxin-free food-grade silicone.