FP Trending

Expanding its portfolio of truly wireless (TWS) earbuds, Indian tech brand Noise has launched the Noise Air Buds Mini. According to the company’s press release, the Noise Air Buds Mini can be purchased on the official website www.gonoise.com or on Flipkart. The latest earbuds are available at a price of Rs 1,299 in Pearl White and Jet Black colours with a glossy finish. The earbuds can be charged within two hours using a Type-C charging case and have a play time of up to 15 hours on a full charge.

Speaking about the launch of the Air Buds Mini, Amit Khatri, co-founder of Noise, said the compact-sized earphones have premium features and come at an affordable price. Khatri said, “We at Noise carefully design products keeping in mind their demands and the upcoming trends to offer the best-in-class features and experience to our customers”.

The Air Buds Mini earbuds weigh 4.4 grams and have a 14.2 mm speaker driver. They are equipped with ‘Tru Bass’ technology and also have individual mics to provide enhanced audio quality.

For smooth connectivity with Android and iOS devices, the Air Buds Mini is equipped with Hyper Sync technology and Bluetooth 5.0. It has IPX4 sweat resistance, so it can be used during jogging and workouts as well.

Recently, Noise launched the first of its kind touch-enabled Bluetooth neckband named the Noise Flair in India. It is priced at Rs 1,799 and was launched with Amazon Specials.

Along with audio devices, Noise also has a range of smart wearable products. The company was established in 2018 by Gaurav Khatri and Amit Khatri.