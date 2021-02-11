Thursday, February 11, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Noise Colorfit Pro 3 smartwatch with 14 sports modes, SpO2 monitor launched at Rs 3,999

The smartwatch houses a 210 mAh battery which promises up to 10 days of battery on a single charge.


FP TrendingFeb 11, 2021 10:36:06 IST

Noise launches a new smartwatch under the Colorfit Pro series called the Noise ColorFit Pro 3. The new smartwatch is the third in the ColorFit series after ColorFit Pro and ColorFit Pro 2 that is designed for fitness and lifestyle enthusiasts, offering a lot of new features. The ColorFit Pro 3 comes in five colour options that include Rose Pink, Jet Black, Jet Blue, Smoke Grey, Smoke Green, and Rose Red. The company has launched the ColorFit Pro 3 at an affordable price tag of Rs 3,999 and will be available for purchase on Noise’s website, Amazon and Flipkart.

Noise Colorfit Pro 3 smartwatch with 14 sports modes, SpO2 monitor launched at Rs 3,999

ColorFit Pro 3

As far as the specs are concerned, the Noise Colorfit Pro 3 comes with a 1.55-inch Full Touch HD TruView display that has a resolution of 320 x 360 pixels and 500 nits brightness. The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth 5.0 support and is compatible with devices running on Android 4.4 and above and iOS 9 and above. The smartwatch comes with an impact-resistant polycarbonate shell with a silicone strap and offers customisable and cloud-based watch faces.

The Noise Colorfit Pro 3 features 14 different sports modes and auto sports recognition features that track all walking and running activities. Other features offered on the watch include 24/7 heart rate monitoring, stress monitor, and SpO2 monitor. The watch shows the distance traveled, number of calories burned, activity history, and female health tracking feature. The smartwatch is also designed to work in sync with the Google Fit app and is water and dust resistant, up to 50 meters.

The users can get vibration alerts for calls, social media notifications, texts, wake gestures, hand wash reminders, and more. It houses a 210 mAh battery which promises up to 10 days of battery on a single charge.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

technology

NASA's noise reduction technology reduces aircraft noise by more than 70 percent

Jun 26, 2018
NASA's noise reduction technology reduces aircraft noise by more than 70 percent
Creative HN-505 Headphones

Creative HN-505 Headphones

Apr 15, 2008
Koss QZPro

Koss QZPro

Apr 09, 2008
Noise Canceling Headphones from Genius

Noise Canceling Headphones from Genius

Oct 10, 2007
Sennheiser PXC 350

Sennheiser PXC 350

Dec 17, 2007
Mitashi MH 3001 NC

Mitashi MH 3001 NC

Dec 10, 2007

science

‘Benefits outweigh risks’: WHO expert panel recommends wide use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccines

‘Benefits outweigh risks’: WHO expert panel recommends wide use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Feb 11, 2021
SpaceX bags NASA contract to launch first few components of lunar gateway on Falcon Heavy

Lunae Gateway

SpaceX bags NASA contract to launch first few components of lunar gateway on Falcon Heavy

Feb 10, 2021
COVID-19 vaccines: Could a single vaccine work against SARS, MERS, other coronaviruses?

COVID-19 Vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines: Could a single vaccine work against SARS, MERS, other coronaviruses?

Feb 10, 2021
WHO team probing COVID-19 outbreak says virus unlikely to have leaked from Chinese lab

COVID-19 Origin

WHO team probing COVID-19 outbreak says virus unlikely to have leaked from Chinese lab

Feb 10, 2021