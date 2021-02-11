FP Trending

Noise launches a new smartwatch under the Colorfit Pro series called the Noise ColorFit Pro 3. The new smartwatch is the third in the ColorFit series after ColorFit Pro and ColorFit Pro 2 that is designed for fitness and lifestyle enthusiasts, offering a lot of new features. The ColorFit Pro 3 comes in five colour options that include Rose Pink, Jet Black, Jet Blue, Smoke Grey, Smoke Green, and Rose Red. The company has launched the ColorFit Pro 3 at an affordable price tag of Rs 3,999 and will be available for purchase on Noise’s website, Amazon and Flipkart.

As far as the specs are concerned, the Noise Colorfit Pro 3 comes with a 1.55-inch Full Touch HD TruView display that has a resolution of 320 x 360 pixels and 500 nits brightness. The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth 5.0 support and is compatible with devices running on Android 4.4 and above and iOS 9 and above. The smartwatch comes with an impact-resistant polycarbonate shell with a silicone strap and offers customisable and cloud-based watch faces.

It has arrived! Enter a world of unlimited possibilities with the all-new #ColorFitPro3. Don't miss out on getting yours. #QuestForTheBest Get yours now: https://t.co/o0c049K92K pic.twitter.com/K9MeZvlddb — Noise (@gonoise) February 10, 2021

The Noise Colorfit Pro 3 features 14 different sports modes and auto sports recognition features that track all walking and running activities. Other features offered on the watch include 24/7 heart rate monitoring, stress monitor, and SpO2 monitor. The watch shows the distance traveled, number of calories burned, activity history, and female health tracking feature. The smartwatch is also designed to work in sync with the Google Fit app and is water and dust resistant, up to 50 meters.

The users can get vibration alerts for calls, social media notifications, texts, wake gestures, hand wash reminders, and more. It houses a 210 mAh battery which promises up to 10 days of battery on a single charge.