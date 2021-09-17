FP Trending

Indian connected lifestyle brand Noise has introduced a new pair of truly wireless earbuds, Buds VS303 in India. The new earbuds fall in the budget category and compete with the likes of the earbuds from BoAt, Realme, Xiaomi, and more. The Noise Buds VS303 earbuds come with the company's Hyper Sync Technology, which is meant to provide users with clear sound and voice quality. It comes with a 13 mm driver.

The earbuds come with a claimed active playback time of six hours and a total playback time of 24 hours on a single charge and can be fully charged in about 1.5 hours. It supports a USB Type-C port for charging.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Khatri, CEO and Co-founder, Noise, said, "We're ecstatic to launch another economical TWS earbuds that offer a defined design and powerful sound quality. The Buds VS303, which are equipped with a multitude of features, can undertake various commands through the voice assistant. We are diversifying our portfolio and exploring contemporary ideas with our technology".

There's support for Bluetooth version 5.0 that has a 10-meter-long wireless range. It is compatible with Android and iOS. Additionally, the earbuds come with Google Assistant and Siri support, Full Touch Control function feature. Music adjustments, volume changes, and call controls.

The Buds VS303 comes in a circular charging case that has a matte texture. The earbuds come with an in-ear design and a long stem. Interested buyers can get them in Black and Blue colours.

The Noise Buds VS303 is priced at Rs 1,799 and is available to buy via Amazon India and the company's website.