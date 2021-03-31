FP Trending

Noise has launched Noise Buds Play on Wednesday, 31 March. The noise-canceling truly wireless earbuds will be available for a launch price of Rs 2,999 for a few days, as per the press release. Once the introductory offer gets over, the Noise Buds Play will be available for Rs 3,499. The earbuds have an impressive playtime of 25 hours. Noise Buds Play has the feature called in-ear detection which enables the device to play and pause music when the user plugs it in and takes it out, respectively.

Co-Founder of Noise, Gaurav Khatri said that the motive of their company is to offer a “frictionless experience to the Noisemakers.” While speaking at the launch of Noise Buds Play, Gaurav said that the earbuds have the best bass-driven sound along with other features that will give the users an uninterrupted experience. These earbuds are enabled with Tru Bass technology.

Noise Buds Play is available in three colors namely Pearl White, Onyx Black, and Celeste Blue. The charging case of these earbuds has a matte finish. With the help of Google Fast Pair technology, Noise Buds Play can seamlessly connect to devices. To provide users with noise cancellation, the earbuds can reduce surrounding sounds by -25dB.