Thursday, December 10, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nobel Laureate Sir W Arthur Lewis celebrated in today's Google doodle

In 1932, despite facing challenges with racial discrimination, Lewis won a government scholarship and set out to study at the London School of Economics.


tech2 News StaffDec 10, 2020 09:51:26 IST

Today's Google Doodle celebrates Sir W Arthur Lewis, who on this day in 1979, won the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics for his work to model the economic forces that impact developing countries. An economist from St Lucia, Lewis was a pioneer not only in his research, but he was also the "first Black faculty member at the London School of Economics, first Black person to hold a chair in a British university (at Manchester University), and the first Black instructor to receive full professorship at Princeton University," according to Google doodle.

Nobel Laureate Sir W Arthur Lewis celebrated in todays Google doodle

Image: Google Doodle

Sir William Arthur Lewis was born on 23 January 1915, in St Lucia, which was at the time a British colony. In 1932, despite facing challenges with racial discrimination, Lewis won a government scholarship and set out to study at the London School of Economics, where he earned a doctorate in industrial economics. By the age of 33, Lewis was a full professor.

In 1954, Lewis an article “Economic Development with Unlimited Supplies of Labour,” that talked about world economic history and economic development.

In 1963, the British government knighted Lewis.

In his life, Lewis also contributed his work to the United Nations and worked as an adviser to governments in Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean. He also helped establish and served as the first president of the Caribbean Development Bank.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google doodles

Aug 17, 2011
Google doodles
Google says 'Navroz Mubarak' with a colourful doodle

Google says 'Navroz Mubarak' with a colourful doodle

Mar 21, 2015
Google Invites Children to 'Doodle' Their Dreams for India on its India Home Page

Google Invites Children to 'Doodle' Their Dreams for India on its India Home Page

Sep 02, 2010
Google Doodle Celebrating the Invention of the Xray

Google Doodle Celebrating the Invention of the Xray

Nov 08, 2010
Google earns flak for messing up colours in Independence day doodle

Google earns flak for messing up colours in Independence day doodle

Aug 16, 2013
10 favourite Google Doodles of 2011

10 favourite Google Doodles of 2011

Jan 02, 2012

science

SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Spaceflight

SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Dec 10, 2020
Ocean like no other: Southern Ocean’s rich ecology, significance for global climate

Marine Ecology

Ocean like no other: Southern Ocean’s rich ecology, significance for global climate

Dec 09, 2020
Covid-19 immunity: ‘Natural immunity’ from Covid-19 infection better than a vaccine?

Covid-19 Immunity

Covid-19 immunity: ‘Natural immunity’ from Covid-19 infection better than a vaccine?

Dec 09, 2020
Organochlorine substances like DDT thought to have triggered mysterious death, mass infection in Andhra Pradesh

Mystery Disease

Organochlorine substances like DDT thought to have triggered mysterious death, mass infection in Andhra Pradesh

Dec 09, 2020