LONDON (Reuters) - There have been no threats from other countries' intelligence agencies to break ties with Britain after it announced it would grant Huawei a limited role in its 5G mobile network, a British security source said on Tuesday.

The decision frustrated a global attempt by the United States to exclude the Chinese telecoms giant from the West's next-generation communications.

