No, it wasn't your Wi-Fi, YouTube was down for users across the globe; the platform's now back up

The reason for the outage is unknown yet but around 8 am IST, the 'error' was fixed and the platform was back up running.


tech2 News StaffNov 12, 2020 09:55:52 IST

If you reached out (and/or yelled) to you Wi-Fi router this morning, wondering what's interrupting your YouTube, it was not your internet, Youtube was down. At around 5.30 am IST today morning, YouTube was down for about 286,000 users across the globe, as per outage monitoring website Downdetector.com. YouTube soon shared a post on Twitter confirming the outage. It said that it detected an error and was fixing it. The reason for the outage is unknown yet but around 8 am IST, the platform was back up running.

Image: Pixabay

"Our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We'll follow up here with any updates," YouTube said in a tweet.

At around 8 am IST, YouTube updated that the platform is now back up.

The issue started at about 5.23 am IST, according to Downdetector.com, with users complaining about trouble in watching videos on the platform.

