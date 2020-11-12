tech2 News Staff

If you reached out (and/or yelled) to you Wi-Fi router this morning, wondering what's interrupting your YouTube, it was not your internet, Youtube was down. At around 5.30 am IST today morning, YouTube was down for about 286,000 users across the globe, as per outage monitoring website Downdetector.com. YouTube soon shared a post on Twitter confirming the outage. It said that it detected an error and was fixing it. The reason for the outage is unknown yet but around 8 am IST, the platform was back up running.

"Our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We'll follow up here with any updates," YouTube said in a tweet.

If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020

At around 8 am IST, YouTube updated that the platform is now back up.

...And we’re back – we’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us ❤️ https://t.co/1s0qbxQqc6 — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020

The issue started at about 5.23 am IST, according to Downdetector.com, with users complaining about trouble in watching videos on the platform.