Friday, December 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

No apology to Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

By Nichola Groom and Rachel Parsons LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The British cave explorer suing Elon Musk for calling him a "pedo guy" on Twitter testified on Thursday that his criticism of the Tesla Inc chief executive that led to the tweet was not a personal attack.


ReutersDec 06, 2019 02:15:54 IST

No apology to Elon Musk from British diver at pedo guy defamation trial

By Nichola Groom and Rachel Parsons

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The British cave explorer suing Elon Musk for calling him a "pedo guy" on Twitter testified on Thursday that his criticism of the Tesla Inc chief executive that led to the tweet was not a personal attack.

In the defamation trial's third day, Vernon Unsworth also refused to apologize for a July 13, 2018, CNN interview in which he said that Musk's offer of a mini-submarine to help rescue a boys' soccer team from a flooded Thailand cave was a "PR stunt" and that Musk could "stick his submarine where it hurts."

"My insult was to the tube and not to Mr. Musk personally," Unsworth said while being cross-examined by Bill Price, one of Musk's lawyers. "I'm not sure how I need to apologize. It was my opinion at the time and I stand by that opinion."

Unsworth began testifying on Wednesday following Musk's testimony over parts of two days.

Jurors could have the case by Friday after testimony from other witnesses and closing arguments.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages over three Musk tweets on July 15, 2018, five days after Unsworth helped complete the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from the cave.

Musk's first tweet questioned Unsworth's role in the rescue, while the second said, "Sorry pedo guy, you really did ask for it." The third tweet, in response to a follower who asked Musk about the second tweet, said "Bet ya a signed dollar it's true."

Unsworth said the tweets harmed his reputation by branding him a pedophile and a liar, and said on Wednesday that they left him "humiliated, ashamed, dirtied."

Musk's lawyers have said Unsworth's reputation was unsullied and that he even tried to profit from his role in the rescue, which Price said won him plaudits from the Thai and British governments.

Asked if there was talk of his being a pedophile at a 10 Downing Street event where he stood next to Theresa May, then Britain's prime minister, Unsworth said: "Not that I recall."

In his own testimony, Musk, 48, apologized to Unsworth and said he did not believe Unsworth was a pedophile.

He also dismissed the tweets as an "off the cuff" response to watching a replay of Unsworth's CNN interview, at a time he felt overworked from running Tesla, which makes electric cars, and SpaceX, a rocket company that offered the mini-submarine.

Unsworth, 64, said he began caving as a hobby in 1971, and divides his time between Britain and Thailand, where he has a Thai girlfriend.

To win his lawsuit, Unsworth needs to show Musk was negligent in publishing a falsehood that clearly identified him and caused him harm. He does not need to show that Musk acted with "actual malice," which is much tougher to prove.

Although the case does not involve Tesla, Musk's Twitter habits have long been under scrutiny, with the company's investors and regulators expressing concerns about his tweets.

With 29.9 million followers, Musk's social media account is a major source of publicity for Palo Alto, California-based Tesla, which does not advertise.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom and Rachel Parsons; Additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Howard Goller and Grant McCool)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

U.S House Democrats see progress on USMCA, passage still possible this year

Nov 22, 2019
U.S House Democrats see progress on USMCA, passage still possible this year
Exclusive: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty brands – sources

Newstracker

Exclusive: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty brands – sources

Nov 22, 2019
Wall Street dips as investors await U.S.-China trade progress

Newstracker

Wall Street dips as investors await U.S.-China trade progress

Nov 22, 2019
Stocks slip, dollar rebounds on trade hopes stir sentiment

Newstracker

Stocks slip, dollar rebounds on trade hopes stir sentiment

Nov 22, 2019
Global stocks slip, dollar rebounds on trade hopes stir sentiment

Newstracker

Global stocks slip, dollar rebounds on trade hopes stir sentiment

Nov 22, 2019
Chinese antitrust regulator approves Boeing-Embraer deal

Newstracker

Chinese antitrust regulator approves Boeing-Embraer deal

Nov 22, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Listen to the latest songs,only on JioSaavn.com