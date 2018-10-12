Friday, October 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 12 October, 2018 19:29 IST

NITI Aayog partners with Microsoft to deploy AI in agriculture, healthcare and more

Microsoft India will support NITI Aayog by combining the Cloud, AI, research and its vertical expertise.

The National Institution for Transforming India, also called the NITI Aayog, on Friday said it entered into a partnership with Microsoft to deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies in areas such as agriculture, healthcare, natural language computing, and sustainable environment.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

As part of the agreement, Microsoft India will support NITI Aayog by combining the Cloud, AI, research and its vertical expertise for new initiatives and solutions.

Microsoft will also accelerate the use of AI for the development and adoption of local language computing, in addition to building capacity for AI among the workforce through education.

"For our country, the power of AI needs to be brought to bear in sectors like healthcare, education, environment, and agriculture, which are important for the inclusive development of India," Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, said in a statement.

"Simultaneously, we should utilise the power of AI to build the understanding of the different regional languages prevalent in India," he added.

As part of the collaboration, Microsoft Research India (MSRI) will set up a "Microsoft-NITI Aayog Problem to Solution Incubation Test Bed" within its premises in Bengaluru to develop AI driven solutions for societal problems mutually identified with the policy think tank, the statement added.

Under the agreement, Microsoft will develop farm advisory services to help increase crop yield, pest detection, and pest incident predictions as part of projects across locations identified by NITI Aayog.

This will involve applying data science, remote sensing and image processing apps to crop maps, yield data and weather data collected over five years.

The pest risk detection model will provide information five days in advance of expected attacks, NITI Aayog Said.

As part of the new partnership, Microsoft will also build AI assisted models for diabetic retinopathy screening models to support early risk detection, risk assessment, and timely medical intervention.

These models will be deployed as Proof of Concepts (POCs) across primary health centres identified by NITI Aayog.

The collaboration is also aimed at helping skill/reskill developers, academic institutions and students across the country in the areas of AI and Data Sciences.

Additionally, Microsoft will promote STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education in the areas of AI studies and Data Sciences for young women in institutes identified by NITI Aayog.

"We are very proud to support NITI Aayog in driving the next leg of India's transformational journey," said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

also see

Google

Google partners with Facebook to integrate PyTorch framework for AI development

Oct 03, 2018

AI drone

Sundar Pichai accused of meeting Pentagon officials over an AI drone system

Oct 06, 2018

Grab

Microsoft to collaborate with ride-hailing firm Grab on big data and AI projects

Oct 10, 2018

Artficial Intelligence

AI explainability and causal inference are necessary for AI adoption

Oct 04, 2018

Facebook Marketplace

Facebook Marketplace gets AI features like price suggestions, auto-categorisation

Oct 04, 2018

Galaxy F

Samsung's foldable smartphone could be revealed by next month in the US: Report

Oct 04, 2018

science

Rocket Launches

Russia's launch failures over the years are a mix of manned and unmanned missions

Oct 12, 2018

Nuclear Fusion

India crucial partner in commercially-viable nuclear fusion project: Official

Oct 12, 2018

IPCC Breakdown

IPCC report analysis: The 0.5-deg difference in warming that could impact millions

Oct 12, 2018

Rooftop Solar

India targets 40 GW from rooftop, 100 GW in total capacity of solar energy by 2022

Oct 12, 2018