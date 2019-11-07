Thursday, November 07, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nio, Mobileye partner on self-driving consumer passenger cars in China

By Tina Bellon (Reuters) - Chinese electric car startup Nio Inc and Intel Corp's self-driving car technology firm Mobileye on Tuesday said they would partner to develop autonomous vehicles for the consumer market in China and eventually other countries.


ReutersNov 07, 2019 00:17:17 IST

Nio, Mobileye partner on self-driving consumer passenger cars in China

By Tina Bellon

(Reuters) - Chinese electric car startup Nio Inc and Intel Corp's self-driving car technology firm Mobileye on Tuesday said they would partner to develop autonomous vehicles for the consumer market in China and eventually other countries.

Under the agreement, Nio will manufacture and produce at mass scale a self-driving system designed by Mobileye, which will be integrated into Nio's electric-vehicle consumer lines, as well as Mobileye's driverless ride-hailing services.

Shares in Nio surged 23% on the news.

The self-driving kit provided by Israel-based Mobileye includes the vision processing chip, camera, radar and lidar sensors, as well as safety and mapping software.

Nio will also develop a version of self-driving electric vehicles that Mobileye will deploy as robotaxis for ride-hailing services in global markets.

No financial details of the partnership were disclosed.

The companies plan an initial release in China beginning in 2022, Mobileye President and Chief Executive Officer Amnon Shashua told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

"The deal with Nio will also enable us to harvest data in compliance with Chinese regulations and improve mapping to support autonomous driving," Shashua said.

Shashua said his company also had "strategic partnerships with a number of Chinese carmakers" to work on autonomous cars, without elaborating further.

The Mobileye CEO added that a rollout in China was more efficient as the regulatory environment was centralized and the Chinese government was working on standardizing Mobileye's safety model for self-driving cars into law.

Manufacturers and suppliers are increasingly sceptical about the speed of adoption of fully automated self-driving systems, because of their high cost, complexity, and regulatory hurdles.

In the meantime, they have begun focusing on deploying more advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which share components, but cost much less and can generate much-needed revenue to help defray the cost of developing full self-driving systems.

Mobileye on Tuesday said it powers ADAS in car models of more than 27 automakers.

Money-losing and cash-burning Nio is the most prominent among dozens of Chinese electric-vehicle startups vying to become the next Tesla Inc . All are hampered by dwindling demand in the world's largest car market, reduced government subsidies for EVs and nagging concerns over the China-U.S. trade war.

Nio on Tuesday said the partnership with Mobileye aligned with its mission to provide premium, smart electric cars and allowed it to maintain an edge over electric vehicle competitors.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Stephen Coates and Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz



also see

Newstracker

Boeing executive in charge of commercial airplanes to leave - source

Oct 23, 2019
Boeing executive in charge of commercial airplanes to leave - source
Exclusive: Blackstone, CVC seek to take Paysafe public - sources

Newstracker

Exclusive: Blackstone, CVC seek to take Paysafe public - sources

Oct 23, 2019
Fiat Chrysler to build new car battery hub in Turin

Newstracker

Fiat Chrysler to build new car battery hub in Turin

Oct 23, 2019
Oil prices rise on prospects for U.S.-China trade deal

Newstracker

Oil prices rise on prospects for U.S.-China trade deal

Oct 23, 2019
S&P 500, Dow gain on upbeat earnings reports; Facebook pressures Nasdaq

Newstracker

S&P 500, Dow gain on upbeat earnings reports; Facebook pressures Nasdaq

Oct 23, 2019
Boeing replaces senior executive as 737 MAX crisis grows

Newstracker

Boeing replaces senior executive as 737 MAX crisis grows

Oct 23, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019