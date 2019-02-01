Friday, February 01, 2019 Back to
Nintendo's next mobile title 'Dr Mario World' will debut this summer

“Dr Mario World”, its latest mobile title featuring popular Nintendo characters, will be released in mid-2019

Reuters Feb 01, 2019 11:13:04 IST

Japan’s Nintendo Co Ltd said on Friday it was developing a mobile title with Line Corp in the company’s latest push into mobile gaming.

Nintendo developing its mobile title Dr Mario World with Line Corp. image: Reuters

“Dr. Mario World”, its latest mobile title featuring popular Nintendo characters, will be released in mid-2019, the Kyoto-based company said in a statement.

Nintendo needs to find new sources of revenue to offset its aging 3DS handheld device, but despite releasing mobile titles with DeNA Co and CyberAgent Inc it has yet to score a big hit.

The company will undershoot its target of releasing two to three mobile titles in the financial year ending March after saying on Thursday that title “Mario Kart Tour” needed more work and pushing the release date back to mid-2019.

