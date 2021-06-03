Thursday, June 03, 2021Back to
Nintendo to host Direct presentation at E3 2021 on 15 June: Here’s all you need to know

The presentation will run for “approximately 40 minutes” and will focus on Nintendo Switch software due in 2021.


Amaan AhmedJun 03, 2021 19:49:58 IST

Nintendo will unveil some new details of the upcoming Switch games during a Nintendo Direct presentation that will air at 12 pm EDT/9 am PDT at E3 2021 on 15 June, as per a tweet on its official Twitter handle. The presentation is supposed to run for “approximately 40 minutes” and will focus on Nintendo Switch software “mostly releasing in 2021”.The Treehouse Live post-show, meanwhile, will approximately run for three hours. Nintendo promises “deep dives into select games” with live gameplay. The company also intends to offer a closer look at its Switch line-up in a new Nintendo Treehouse Live after the live stream.

While the announcement specifically states that Nintendo Direct at E3 2021 will focus on the software, the teaser text does not mention anything about hardware. Some surrounding rumours suggest Nintendo will announce a Switch Pro model before E3. However, there is no official word on it so far.

Rumours suggest Nintendo will announce a Switch Pro model before E3 2021. Image: Nintendo

The company also has an exciting fresh line-up of upcoming games, including Splatoon 3, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Metroid Prime 4, and more. There is no news of whether or not these games will be shown at the unveiling event. But since Nintendo is known to take its customers by surprise, the wait will be an exciting one.

The E3 main event will start from 12 June and will go on till 15 June. The line-up of the event includes Geoff Keighley's Kick-Off event on 10 June, followed by Ubisoft Forward on 12 June. 13 June will see The Xbox/Bethesda briefing. The Razer's event follows the briefing on 14 June, post which E3 2021 will end with an awards show.

Before E3 2021, Nintendo is slated to release Game Builder Garage, a new do-it-yourself game-making toolkit.

