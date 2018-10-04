Thursday, October 04, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 04 October, 2018 18:07 IST

Nintendo Switch is getting a makeover in 2019 to maintain sales momentum

It is expected that the upgraded Nintendo Switch will come with an improved LCD screen.

Nintendo is apparently planning to launch a new version of the Switch which will release in the second half of 2019. It is expected that the upgraded Nintendo Switch will come with an improved LCD screen. The Switch is a hybrid game machine that works both as a console and a tablet.

Suppliers who had the immediate knowledge of Nintendo’s plan confirmed the same to The Wall Street Journal recently.

According to the report (paywalled) there is no information on the design details of the upgraded device.

Nintendo Switch

A makeover makes sense because the company would want to keep the sales momentum.

In July, Nintendo announced that its quarterly profit jumped 44 percent in the fiscal first quarter due to increased sales of Nintendo Switch game titles.

Hardware sales of the device also trended upward since the video game expo E3 was held in the US.

According to the report, the company has ambitious targets and is hoping to sell about 20 million units by the end of March 2019.

The Switch console was released in March, and in no time it sold 2.5 million units in Japan making it the most sold console system of 2017 in the country. No other console has attained these many sales in a short amount of time, not even the Playstation PS4.

But then, it is going be 2019 in no time, and while the Switch has a solid hardware, fans are expecting major improvements.

