Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nintendo Co Ltd's shares fell as much as 5 percent in early Tokyo trading, a day after the gaming company offered conservative earnings guidance and urged caution on the roll-out of its Switch console in China.

Nintendo's shares were down 3.2 percent at 0930 local time (0029 GMT), underperforming the benchmark index which was down 0.8 percent.

The Kyoto-based gaming company said on Thursday it expected to shift 18 million Switch consoles and 125 million software units this financial year.

That software forecast is seen by some analysts as conservative given a games pipeline that includes two full Pokemon titles and the latest in the Luigi's Mansion and Animal Crossing series.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.