Nikon Z9 mirrorless camera launched in India: Check price, specifications and features

The Nikon Z9 mirrorless camera is part of the company's flagship Z series in India, and is meant for professionals to take still images and videos with ease


FP TrendingNov 01, 2021 08:24:24 IST

Nikon has introduced a new Z9 mirrorless camera, which is part of the company's flagship Z series in India. According to a Nikon statement, the full-frame (Nikon FX-format) camera is meant for professionals to take still images and videos with ease.

Nikon Z9 features, price

The Nikon Z9 comes with a four-axis vertical and horizontal tilting monitor and integrated vertical grip for comfortable use, which is a first for the company. It is claimed to have the world’s largest variety of simultaneous subject detection with the help of the newly developed deep learning technology.

The Nikon Z9 offers continuous shooting at 120 fps, which is touted to be the world's fastest. Image: Nikon

The Nikon Z9 offers continuous shooting at 120 fps, which is touted to be the world's fastest. Image: Nikon

There's support for an increased 405-point auto-area autofocus that can track even the smallest of the objects and their movements. The camera also comes with 3D-tracking for still images and a 'Real-Live Viewfinder' without a blackout period.

The Nikon Z9 offers continuous shooting at 120 fps, which is touted to be the world's fastest. This allows for better detail capturing and is a first for the company.

“The latest Nikon Z 9 is a flagship Z series mirrorless camera with the world’s best, industry and Nikon first features a single camera body. We are confident that the latest Z 9 will empower photographers & videographers in expressing their vision and narratives through images and videos," said Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director of Nikon India Private Ltd.

It also gets a Dual-Stream technology with 45.7 effective megapixels stacked CMOS sensor for 12 times faster image reading and the new EXPEED 7 image-processing engine delivers 10 times faster processing speed, as per Nikon.

The camera also gets in-camera video recording in high-quality 8K30p* 6 and 4K/30 p/60 p/120 p, 4K recording in with a wide range of frame rates, CFexpress Type B-compatibility, and more features.

The Nikon Z9 is priced at Rs 4,75,995 and will be available to buy via authorized Nikon stores by the end of November 2021.

