Friday, May 26, 2023Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nikon launches the Z8 mirrorless camera, with a 45.7MP CMOS Sensor, prices body at Rs 3.43 Lakhs

Nikon has officially launched the Z8 mirrorless camera in India. The Z8 comes with a full-frame 45.7MP sensor and is paired Expeed 7 image processor. Priced at Rs 3.43 for the body only, for all intents and purposes, the Z8 is basically Nikon's flagship, the Z9, on a diet


Mehul Reuben DasMay 26, 2023 10:46:43 IST

Nikon has introduced its latest mirrorless camera in India, showcasing its impressive features and capabilities. The camera boasts a powerful 45.7-megapixel full-frame sensor and an EXPEED 7 image processor, guaranteeing exceptional image quality in various shooting conditions.

Nikon launches the Z8 mirrorless camera, with a 45.7MP CMOS Sensor, prices body at Rs 3.43 Lakhs
Nikon has officially launched the Z8 mirrorless camera in India. The Z8 comes with a full-frame 45.7MP sensor and is paired Expeed 7 image processor. Priced at Rs 3.43 for the body only, for all intents and purposes, the Z8 is basically Nikon’s flagship, the Z9, on a diet

With the ability to shoot up to 120 frames per second and record 8K video at a maximum of 30 frames per second, this camera is a top choice for professional videographers and photographers. It also offers advanced functionalities such as 5.5 stops of in-body image stabilization, a 49-point autofocus system with subject tracking, a high-resolution electronic viewfinder with 3.69 million dots, and a 3.2-inch tilting touchscreen LCD.

The Nikon Z8 is specifically designed to meet the needs of professionals seeking superior image quality and performance. Its versatility allows it to excel in a wide range of shooting scenarios, including landscapes, portraits, sports, and wildlife photography.

Nikon Z8 launched in India: Specifications and features
The Nikon Z8 offers a wide range of impressive features, including the HLG (HEIF) format for 10-bit still images, High-res zoom, Skin softening, Portrait impression balance, and an enhanced AI-algorithm for Auto-focus. With the HLG (HEIF) format, you can capture images that exhibit a broader spectrum of colours and tones, resulting in more lifelike and vibrant photos. The High-res zoom feature allows you to zoom in on your subject without sacrificing any fine details.

Specifically designed for skin tones, the Skin softening feature helps to smooth out imperfections, ensuring your subjects look their best in photographs. Additionally, the Portrait impression balance feature enables you to have control over the overall appearance of your portraits, adjusting elements such as brightness, contrast, warmth, and saturation according to your preferences.

Lastly, the Nikon Z8 incorporates an enhanced AI-algorithm for Auto-focus, ensuring rapid and precise focusing even in challenging lighting conditions. This advanced feature assists the camera in quickly and accurately locking onto your subject, enhancing the overall performance and reliability of the Auto-focus function.

Nikon Z8 launched in India: Pricing in India, availability and launch offers
Starting from May 25, 2023, the Nikon Z8 camera body will be accessible in India at a price of Rs 3,43,995.00 through Nikon outlets nationwide. As an exclusive introductory offer for a limited period, Nikon India is providing complimentary items along with the purchase of the Nikon Z8.

These freebies include a ProGrade Digital 128GB CFexpress Card and an additional Rechargeable Li-ion Battery (EN-EL15c), enhancing the value and usability of the Nikon Z8 camera.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

God of War Ragnarok Review

God of War Ragnarok Review

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD? ? ?

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD? ? ?

The WORST Game of 2022 ???

The WORST Game of 2022 ???

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Nikon

Nikon India showcases the Nikon Z 30, positions it as the ideal camera for vloggers and content creators

Jul 21, 2022
Nikon India showcases the Nikon Z 30, positions it as the ideal camera for vloggers and content creators
Latest Nikon 1 family offering, the J4, features hybrid AF, 20fps burst rate and built-in Wi-Fi

Latest Nikon 1 family offering, the J4, features hybrid AF, 20fps burst rate and built-in Wi-Fi

Apr 10, 2014
Nikon unveils its first mirrorless cameras

Nikon unveils its first mirrorless cameras

Sep 21, 2011
Nikon Mirrorless Camera Z fc with vintage design launched in India; pricing starts at Rs 84,995

Nikon

Nikon Mirrorless Camera Z fc with vintage design launched in India; pricing starts at Rs 84,995

Jun 30, 2021
Ask Nimesh Thakkar of Nikon's India Technical Office (West),

Ask Nimesh Thakkar of Nikon's India Technical Office (West),

Aug 21, 2010
Nikon sticks to camera guns while rivals reload in other sectors

Nikon sticks to camera guns while rivals reload in other sectors

Nov 12, 2013

science

Race To The Moon: NASA awards both Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk contracts to put humans on the Moon

NASA Artemis Missions

Race To The Moon: NASA awards both Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk contracts to put humans on the Moon

May 22, 2023
ET becomes real? Scientists tracking a NASA probe believe aliens could contact Earth by 2029

ET becomes real? Scientists tracking a NASA probe believe aliens could contact Earth by 2029

Apr 28, 2023
Watch: Massive explosion on the Sun sends billions of tons of plasma to the Earth, could cause blackouts

Solar Events

Watch: Massive explosion on the Sun sends billions of tons of plasma to the Earth, could cause blackouts

Apr 28, 2023
Conceived By Robots: Scientists can now help make babies using a surgical robot and a PS5 controller

Robotics

Conceived By Robots: Scientists can now help make babies using a surgical robot and a PS5 controller

Apr 27, 2023