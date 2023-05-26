Mehul Reuben Das

Nikon has introduced its latest mirrorless camera in India, showcasing its impressive features and capabilities. The camera boasts a powerful 45.7-megapixel full-frame sensor and an EXPEED 7 image processor, guaranteeing exceptional image quality in various shooting conditions.

With the ability to shoot up to 120 frames per second and record 8K video at a maximum of 30 frames per second, this camera is a top choice for professional videographers and photographers. It also offers advanced functionalities such as 5.5 stops of in-body image stabilization, a 49-point autofocus system with subject tracking, a high-resolution electronic viewfinder with 3.69 million dots, and a 3.2-inch tilting touchscreen LCD.

The Nikon Z8 is specifically designed to meet the needs of professionals seeking superior image quality and performance. Its versatility allows it to excel in a wide range of shooting scenarios, including landscapes, portraits, sports, and wildlife photography.

Nikon Z8 launched in India: Specifications and features

The Nikon Z8 offers a wide range of impressive features, including the HLG (HEIF) format for 10-bit still images, High-res zoom, Skin softening, Portrait impression balance, and an enhanced AI-algorithm for Auto-focus. With the HLG (HEIF) format, you can capture images that exhibit a broader spectrum of colours and tones, resulting in more lifelike and vibrant photos. The High-res zoom feature allows you to zoom in on your subject without sacrificing any fine details.

Specifically designed for skin tones, the Skin softening feature helps to smooth out imperfections, ensuring your subjects look their best in photographs. Additionally, the Portrait impression balance feature enables you to have control over the overall appearance of your portraits, adjusting elements such as brightness, contrast, warmth, and saturation according to your preferences.

Lastly, the Nikon Z8 incorporates an enhanced AI-algorithm for Auto-focus, ensuring rapid and precise focusing even in challenging lighting conditions. This advanced feature assists the camera in quickly and accurately locking onto your subject, enhancing the overall performance and reliability of the Auto-focus function.

Nikon Z8 launched in India: Pricing in India, availability and launch offers

Starting from May 25, 2023, the Nikon Z8 camera body will be accessible in India at a price of Rs 3,43,995.00 through Nikon outlets nationwide. As an exclusive introductory offer for a limited period, Nikon India is providing complimentary items along with the purchase of the Nikon Z8.

These freebies include a ProGrade Digital 128GB CFexpress Card and an additional Rechargeable Li-ion Battery (EN-EL15c), enhancing the value and usability of the Nikon Z8 camera.