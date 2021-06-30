FP Trending

Nikon has introduced the latest model in the Z series named Nikon Z fc. It packs 80s vintage nuances with modern mechanisms similar to Nikon FM2 SLR. It has a matte silver body and black textured leather material. As per a press release, the camera has the classic “Nikon” engraving, circular eyepiece along with control dials and shutter buttons.

Nikon Mirrorless Z fc pricing and availability

The new Nikon Z fc body only costs Rs 84,995. While the new Nikon Z fc kit with NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR (SL) will be available at Rs 97,995. The Nikon Z fc kit with NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 (SE) can be bought at Rs 1,05,995. The new Nikon Z fc with all combinations will be available for purchase from Nikon Authorised Stores starting last week of July.

Users can also get customisable leather texture materials for the camera body, available in six colors – white, sand beige, amber brown, natural grey, coral pink, and mint green.

Nikon Mirrorless Z fc specifications and features

The Z fc features separate dials for the shutter speed, ISO, and exposure compensation. Users can easily adjust the settings to engage in different types of photography.

Users can fully optimise its in-built optical Vibration Reduction (VR) with the NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR for high image quality.

The Z fc offers 4K UHD capabilities utilising the full DX-based image sensor width and slow-motion movie setting along with a range of image dimensions and frame rate for video documenting. It sports a touch-operational vari-angle TFT LCD display monitor which helps in tracking subjects even when taking self-portraits and automatically switches to self-portrait mode when the monitor turns to the front. When switched on, it also supports USB power delivery and charging.

The sleek camera, featuring over 20 Creative Picture Control effects, weighs approx 390g and supports exposure compensation during the AUTO mode.

The software tools allow users to transfer images and videos from camera to a smart device. It features the latest version of SnapBridge (ver. 2.8).

Nikon has announced the development of the NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR, a high-power zoom lens for APS-C format (Nikon DX format) mirrorless cameras. The lens will release later this year. As per the press release, it is a compact, lightweight, and high-power zoom lens that supports still shots and videos from wide-angle to telephoto focal lengths as well as at short distances, offering flexible imaging expression.

Also, Nikon has announced the release of the NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 Short Edition (SE) which is a lightweight prime lens and is compatible with full-frame mirrorless cameras.