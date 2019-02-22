tech2 News Staff

Nike built one of the coolest smart shoes but probably forgot to test its compatibility app, leaving users frustrated.

The Nike Adapt BB are the sports-gear company's $350 self-lacing shoes which use a compatible smartphone app called Nike Adapt to execute the function of mapping the foot of a person and automatically lacing it perfectly, every time.

However, a per a report by Deadspin, a number of users are reporting on the app page on Google Play that the app doesn't pair properly with the shoes, leaving them practically useless.

One user reported how resetting the shoe, uninstalling the app and even turning off Bluetooth did not help his case.

A company executive responded to the user, acknowledging the issue and assuring that Nike is working towards fixing the problem.

According to software engineer Johnathan Warner, Nike likely did not test the Android version of its Adapt app as thoroughly as the iOS version which appears to be working just fine.

Sadly for those who spent a whopping $350 for the Nike Adapt BB, but have Android devices are now left with bricked shoes due to a broken firmware update routine. Nike is yet to respond to the complains but until they do, a lot of angry customers are left with nothing more than a $350 pair of sneakers which are basic, won't self-lace or light up.

