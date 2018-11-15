The Pixel 3 camera was already being considered as perhaps the best camera on a smartphone currently, and with the new Night Sight feature rolling out, the phone's position is more or less cemented at the top in terms of picture quality.

We have already seen in publications such as The Verge what the beta version of Night Sight could do and now the final version is available for all the Pixel devices which include the last year's Pixel 2 and 2 XL along with 2016's Pixel and Pixel XL.

For the uninitiated 'Night Sight' is a feature that brings out more details and exposure in a picture taken in very low lighting conditions. While on the outside it seems that the Pixel phone is just taking long-exposure shots, what is really happening in the background is quite fascinating.

As per a report by The Verge, "Pixel takes into account its own movement (or lack thereof), the movement of objects in the scene, and the amount of light available to decide how many exposures to take and how long they should be". Based on this information the camera takes 15 frames and six seconds to capture the final photo. The results are, to say the least, astounding.

Tech2 hasn't individually tested out Night Site on any Pixel device as of now, but we shall be putting out pictures shortly. After updating your Pixel device you can find Night Site by opening the camera app, swiping to the “more” tab, and selecting “Night.”