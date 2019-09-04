Wednesday, September 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

NFL to stream match highlights via TikTok

(Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) signed a multi-year partnership with Chinese video app TikTok on Tuesday to stream match highlights and behind-the-scenes footages as part of its strategy to boost online presence amid a rise in cord-cutting. With more viewers flocking to online platforms for content, NFL has been signing partnerships worth millions of dollars, with companies including Amazon.com and Twitter to stream content. Created by Beijing Bytedance Technology Co, TikTok allows users to create and share short videos with special effects, and is hugely popular in Southeast Asia, including India.


ReutersSep 04, 2019 00:16:20 IST

NFL to stream match highlights via TikTok

(Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) signed a multi-year partnership with Chinese video app TikTok on Tuesday to stream match highlights and behind-the-scenes footages as part of its strategy to boost online presence amid a rise in cord-cutting.

With more viewers flocking to online platforms for content, NFL has been signing partnerships worth millions of dollars, with companies including Amazon.com and Twitter to stream content.

Created by Beijing Bytedance Technology Co, TikTok allows users to create and share short videos with special effects, and is hugely popular in Southeast Asia, including India.

TikTok hit the 500 million mark in monthly active users globally, according to a report in July by the South China Morning Post.

With the presence of celebrities like Ariana Grande and Katy Perry, the platform is a hit among teenagers and post-millennials, a key target audience of sports content.

"Partnering with TikTok is a natural extension of our media strategy," said Blake Stuchin, vice president, Digital Media Business Development for the NFL.

The National Basketball Association signed a similar partnership with TikTok in November and now has over 5 million followers on the platform.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Newstracker

Japan approves further exports of high-tech material to South Korea: sources

Aug 20, 2019
Japan approves further exports of high-tech material to South Korea: sources
Correction: Dollar near three-week high as thaw in risk aversion lifts yields

Newstracker

Correction: Dollar near three-week high as thaw in risk aversion lifts yields

Aug 20, 2019
Asian shares nudge higher on stimulus hopes, recession fears ease

Newstracker

Asian shares nudge higher on stimulus hopes, recession fears ease

Aug 20, 2019
Dollar near three-week high as thaw in risk aversion lifts yields

Newstracker

Dollar near three-week high as thaw in risk aversion lifts yields

Aug 20, 2019
G7 may end without communique due to gaps on trade, climate: NHK

Newstracker

G7 may end without communique due to gaps on trade, climate: NHK

Aug 20, 2019
General Electric fortifies defence against charges of bogus accounting

Newstracker

General Electric fortifies defence against charges of bogus accounting

Aug 20, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019