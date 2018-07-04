Wednesday, July 04, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 04 July, 2018 19:46 IST

Neymar’s infamous fall at World Cup mocked by children in this hilarious video

Even after Neymar Jr defended himself, nothing seems to be putting a stop to the ‘rolling’ memes.

If you are following the FIFA World Cup this season, you’d know about Brazilian player Neymar Jr’s iconic rollover, which many have declared to be an “over dramatic” reaction.

Ever since, the internet has been flooding with the funniest Neymar Jr memes.

Though the Brazil player has defended himself, nothing seems to be able to put a stop to all the 'rolling rolling' jokes. Following these memes, the funniest of all the memes has now been released. There’s a 20-second-clip that features children running on a field, each dodging their own football, and then suddenly they all fall and roll all over the ground.

We know we are going to hell for all this mockery, but we CANNOT...STOP...LAUGHING!

There's another spoof video that was recently posted on Facebook, which is basically about how Neymar would react in different situations. It's called "How Neymar Does Things" and has over two million views.

