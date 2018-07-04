If you are following the FIFA World Cup this season, you’d know about Brazilian player Neymar Jr’s iconic rollover, which many have declared to be an “over dramatic” reaction.

Ever since, the internet has been flooding with the funniest Neymar Jr memes.

Neymar just keeps rolling rolling rolling rolling rolling... pic.twitter.com/RKaQLTHUs0 — Sam Sneddon (@samjsneddon1872) June 29, 2018

#SRBBRA when Neymar was rolling he reminded me of this guy pic.twitter.com/UQz6aCBYmP — Pastor Hlakudi (@Tumi_Hlakudi) June 27, 2018

The Jr in Neymar Jr stands for "just rolling" — My Surname is Khan™ (@ejaz_k) July 2, 2018

Neymar should be the ball because he’s always rolling pic.twitter.com/YY1HmtBjND — Rey (@ReyLaMadrid) July 2, 2018

Though the Brazil player has defended himself, nothing seems to be able to put a stop to all the 'rolling rolling' jokes. Following these memes, the funniest of all the memes has now been released. There’s a 20-second-clip that features children running on a field, each dodging their own football, and then suddenly they all fall and roll all over the ground.

Neymar got this kids like...... pic.twitter.com/zT7FySa5cN — ari (@finairlyanne) July 4, 2018

We know we are going to hell for all this mockery, but we CANNOT...STOP...LAUGHING!

There's another spoof video that was recently posted on Facebook, which is basically about how Neymar would react in different situations. It's called "How Neymar Does Things" and has over two million views.