Sunday, March 17, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to have a talk with Facebook on 'live streaming'

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern said Facebook’s COO Sheryl Sandberg sent condolences over the shootings.

Reuters Mar 17, 2019 16:27:57 IST

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Facebook’s chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg has sent condolences over the shootings at two mosques that killed 50 people, some of which were live-streamed over the social media platform.

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to have a talk with Facebook on live streaming

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Image: AFP

“Certainly, I have had contact from Sheryl Sandberg. I haven’t spoken to her directly but she has reached out, an acknowledgment of what has occurred here in New Zealand,” Ardern said a media conference when asked if Facebook should stop live-streaming.

“This is an issue that I will look to be discussing directly with Facebook,” Ardern said, adding Sandberg has shared condolences over the shootings in Christchurch on Friday.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science
Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8
Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

also see

NewsTracker

New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern says 'unprecedented' act of violence has plunged country into one of its 'darkest days'

Mar 15, 2019
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern says 'unprecedented' act of violence has plunged country into one of its 'darkest days'
Muslim community still loves New Zealand, says Imam of Christchurch mosque that was attacked

NewsTracker

Muslim community still loves New Zealand, says Imam of Christchurch mosque that was attacked

Mar 16, 2019
New Zealand mosque shooting: Nine dead in shooting at Christchurch's Masjid al Noor; PM says 'one of NZ's darkest days'

NewsTracker

New Zealand mosque shooting: Nine dead in shooting at Christchurch's Masjid al Noor; PM says 'one of NZ's darkest days'

Mar 15, 2019
'Had NZ mosque shooting happened in India, leadership would have covertly supported attacks on Muslims': Mehbooba Mufti

NewsTracker

'Had NZ mosque shooting happened in India, leadership would have covertly supported attacks on Muslims': Mehbooba Mufti

Mar 15, 2019
New Zealand mosque shooting at Christchurch: India's right-wing Twitterati blames Pakistan, bashes Opposition and media

NewsTracker

New Zealand mosque shooting at Christchurch: India's right-wing Twitterati blames Pakistan, bashes Opposition and media

Mar 15, 2019
New Zealand mosque terror attack: Govts should prepare for extremist backlash, not treat attack as one-off

InMyOpinion

New Zealand mosque terror attack: Govts should prepare for extremist backlash, not treat attack as one-off

Mar 15, 2019

science
Measles Vaccination Day: What you should know about MR, anti-vaxxer trend in India

Anti-Vaccine Movement

Measles Vaccination Day: What you should know about MR, anti-vaxxer trend in India

Mar 16, 2019
Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best constant

Pi for all

Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best constant

Mar 14, 2019
NASA to study untouched Moon samples from Apollo missions for first time

Moon Rocks

NASA to study untouched Moon samples from Apollo missions for first time

Mar 14, 2019
Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Climate Peace

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Mar 14, 2019