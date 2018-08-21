Swiping left and right on Tinder can be a harmless activity. Your judgments and perception about people remain between you and your smartphone.

However, amidst those left and right swipes and meetings, dating is nothing less than a game of sorts. The first time you go out on a date, you spruce yourself up. You dress to impress, you get a manicure, trim your hair, you walk that extra mile.

However, you might do that for the first date, or the second, or the third, but what about your 200th date? Better yet, what happens when you take on 200 dates at once?

One enterprising New York woman decided that she'd find out. An impossible task? Nay!

According to a report by the New York Times, nearly 200 men came to meet Natasha Aponte at the Union Square in New York.

To give some background, men such as Amir Pleasants, Connor Murray, among 200 others were matched with Aponte at some point in time on Tinder. However, whenever the conversation would continue further, she would “ghost” them by saying that she had a lot of work to do. In what was initially a pleasant surprise to these men, she got in touch with them again after months and weeks, asking them to meet with her at Union Square at a certain time and date, where her DJ friend would play some tunes.

True to her word, there was a DJ playing, but that was about as far as her word went. Imagine the scene, two hundred hapless young gentlemen milling about aimlessly, consternated and embarrassed, wondering what was going on. Talk about creepy!

But that wasn't the end of it. Little did these men know that Aponte was something rather more devious planned for them. All of them were set up for what seemed to be a rip off from the Bachelorette, or closer to home, Rakhi Ka Swayamwar. There was a dedicated video team to film the whole event.

When Aponte finally appeared, and on stage at that, she announced that she had indeed come for a date with them, but there was a catch, and their ordeal was far from over.

What the devious Aponte had done was arrange an old-fashioned joust of sorts. Not only did she lure 200 men, she challenged them to a competition where the winner stood a chance of winning her hand.

The 'competition' included selections based on height, physical prowess and more. In a twisted homage to Tinder, she even made these men stand in a line and sorted them into two groups, one on the left of the line, the other on the right.

While there was a winner at the end of the dating competition, and his fate is unknown at this time, Aponte has received immense backlash from the men who were invited by her.

I am about to tell you an epic tale about subterfuge, dating in the 21st century and the fall of human civilization. This actually happened to me and it could happen to you too. Get some popcorn. *Thread* — миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018

What's your take on this? Is she your new heroine or a vamp of the first order?