Tuesday, February 18, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

New York drops fight against T-Mobile-Sprint merger

By Hilary Russ NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York on Sunday dropped its fight against the $40 billion merger of U.S. wireless carriers T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp, saying the state would not appeal a judge's approval of the deal. New York Attorney General Letitia James said her office would end the court challenge to the 2018 merger agreement between the third- and fourth-largest U.S.


ReutersFeb 18, 2020 00:16:40 IST

New York drops fight against T-Mobile-Sprint merger

By Hilary Russ

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York on Sunday dropped its fight against the $40 billion merger of U.S. wireless carriers T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp, saying the state would not appeal a judge's approval of the deal.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said her office would end the court challenge to the 2018 merger agreement between the third- and fourth-largest U.S. wireless carriers.

Instead, she said her office hopes "to work with all the parties to ensure that consumers get the best pricing and service possible, that networks are built out throughout our state, and that good-paying jobs are created here in New York."

A U.S. federal judge gave the companies the green light on Tuesday to complete the deal. New York, California and other states had challenged it on antitrust grounds, saying it would drive up prices for consumers.

The office of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said it was reviewing the court ruling and its options.

"We are mindful that the California Public Utility Commission also has this matter under consideration," it said on Sunday.

Attorneys general offices for Connecticut and Massachusetts said they are reviewing the decision and evaluating their options. Michigan said it was not in a position to comment.

The eight other states in the group and the District of Columbia did not reply to requests for comment.

In her statement, New York's James said the "process has yielded commitments from T-Mobile to create jobs in Rochester and engage in robust national diversity initiatives that will connect our communities with good jobs and technology."

Other states have also stopped pursing their fight by focusing on jobs they were promised. In October, Colorado became the second state, after Mississippi, to drop its legal challenge after striking an agreement with T-Mobile and Dish Network Corp, which will buy the assets divested from the merger.

Dish pledged to bring 2,000 jobs to Colorado, and T-Mobile agreed to deploy the next generation of wireless 5G across much of the state.

No further details were immediately available on any such specific agreement with New York.

The all-stock deal was originally valued at $26 billion. With gains in the value of T-Mobile shares since it was announced, the deal is now worth $40 billion.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker, Dan Grebler and David Gregorio)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Tesla up 20% after Panasonic posts first quarterly profit at battery business

Feb 04, 2020
Tesla up 20% after Panasonic posts first quarterly profit at battery business
U.S. Justice Dept. meeting state AG offices Tuesday to discuss Google - sources

Newstracker

U.S. Justice Dept. meeting state AG offices Tuesday to discuss Google - sources

Feb 04, 2020
Airbus bribery scandal triggers new probes worldwide

Newstracker

Airbus bribery scandal triggers new probes worldwide

Feb 04, 2020
Oil hits 13-month lows as coronavirus cuts demand

Newstracker

Oil hits 13-month lows as coronavirus cuts demand

Feb 04, 2020
Wall Street rises as U.S. manufacturing expands in January

Newstracker

Wall Street rises as U.S. manufacturing expands in January

Feb 04, 2020
OPEC+ considering further 500,000 bpd oil output cut - sources

Newstracker

OPEC+ considering further 500,000 bpd oil output cut - sources

Feb 04, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020