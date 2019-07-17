Wednesday, July 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

New York City can ban ads inside Uber, Lyft vehicles - U.S. appeals court

By Jonathan Stempel NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday said New York City can ban advertising inside vehicles driven for companies such as Uber and Lyft, handing a victory to the millions of passengers who it said find such ads "extremely annoying." Reversing a lower court ruling, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled 3-0 that the ban did not violate the First Amendment, in a case brought by a technology company that places digital content inside ride-sharing vehicles. Chief Judge Robert Katzmann called the two-decade-old ban a reasonable means to advance the city's substantial interest in "improving the overall passenger experience." The ban included an exception for Taxi TV, which the city's Taxi and Limousine Commission lets medallion cab owners display to offset the cost of installing mandatory technology to help passengers monitor their fares and pay by credit card

ReutersJul 17, 2019 04:05:51 IST

New York City can ban ads inside Uber, Lyft vehicles - U.S. appeals court

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday said New York City can ban advertising inside vehicles driven for companies such as Uber and Lyft, handing a victory to the millions of passengers who it said find such ads "extremely annoying."

Reversing a lower court ruling, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled 3-0 that the ban did not violate the First Amendment, in a case brought by a technology company that places digital content inside ride-sharing vehicles.

Chief Judge Robert Katzmann called the two-decade-old ban a reasonable means to advance the city's substantial interest in "improving the overall passenger experience."

The ban included an exception for Taxi TV, which the city's Taxi and Limousine Commission lets medallion cab owners display to offset the cost of installing mandatory technology to help passengers monitor their fares and pay by credit card.

Vugo Inc, the Minnesota-based plaintiff, sued New York City in 2015 over the ban, which it said unconstitutionally impeded its commercial speech rights.

Its ads differ from Taxi TV because passengers cannot turn them off or mute them. Vugo splits ad revenue with drivers.

A lawyer for Vugo had no immediate comment.

New York City's law department, through a spokesman, said it was pleased the court upheld the ad rules, "which directly advance the city's strong interest in promoting passenger comfort for its residents."

The decision reversed a February 2018 ruling by U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams in Manhattan.

She had said the ban lacked a "sufficient fit" with the city's goal of shielding passengers from annoying ads, saying the city could have required on-off switches or mute buttons, and that Vugo's ads were no more annoying than Taxi TV.

Katzmann, however, endorsed the city's effort to help residents and visitors enjoy "peace and quiet" from the rear seat, and said the city was entitled as a policy matter to exempt yellow cab owners who upgraded their technology.

"The prohibition is the most direct and perhaps the only effective approach to prevent the harms of intrusive and annoying advertisements," he wrote.

Vugo filed a similar lawsuit against Chicago in February 2017. That case was dismissed in December 2018, according to court records.

The case is Vugo Inc v City of New York, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 18-807.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Susan Thomas and Grant McCool)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Newstracker

Trump administration retreats on census citizenship question

Jul 03, 2019
Trump administration retreats on census citizenship question
U.N. aviation agency to review global pilot training in shadow of 737 MAX crashes

Newstracker

U.N. aviation agency to review global pilot training in shadow of 737 MAX crashes

Jul 03, 2019
U.S. Navy SEAL acquitted of most serious charges in war crimes trial

Newstracker

U.S. Navy SEAL acquitted of most serious charges in war crimes trial

Jul 03, 2019
Trump administration ends bid to add citizenship question to census

Newstracker

Trump administration ends bid to add citizenship question to census

Jul 03, 2019
Mexico buses home migrants who gave up on U.S. asylum claims

Newstracker

Mexico buses home migrants who gave up on U.S. asylum claims

Jul 03, 2019
Tesla delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%

Newstracker

Tesla delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%

Jul 03, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 13, 2019