New York airport regulator partners with ride-share company Via

ReutersNov 15, 2019 00:15:59 IST

By Tina Bellon

(Reuters) - Ride-share provider Via said on Thursday it had partnered with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to provide flat-rate shared trips from New York City's LaGuardia Airport, which is plagued by congestion and limited access to public transit.

The new service will run from LaGuardia to all New York City boroughs for a $15 flat fee, with trips to farther-flung Bronx and Staten Island costing $20.

That is at least half the significantly higher fees of rivals Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc, which also offer shared ride options, but generate most of their revenue through private rides.

LaGuardia has frequently been voted one of the worst airports in the United States, most recently in an October survey by research firm J.D. Power which gave the airport's arrival and departure process the lowest possible rating. https://bit.ly/3710OfK)

Via's general manager Alex Lavoie said in an interview on Wednesday the city had decided to partner with Via to improve the airport's traffic problem, exacerbated by year-long construction and a growing number of ride-hailing vehicles.

"The goal is to get people out of single-occupancy rides to reduce congestion," Lavoie said.

The Port Authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Via operates app-based consumer ride-share services in New York, Chicago, Washington, London and Amsterdam using vans through a joint venture with Daimler's Mercedes-Benz.

The company has also struck partnerships with over 90 public transit providers worldwide, for example by optimizing school bus routes.

Lavoie said four to six passengers would share a ride as part of its LaGuardia service, with Via using its algorithm to optimize routes and group passengers in the most effective way to reduce lengthy detours.

Passengers would typically not wait more than 10 minutes before enough passengers are found and the shared ride departs, he said.

The move by the Port Authority comes at a time when a growing number of U.S. cities are passing taxes to combat what they describe as increasingly clogged streets due to ride-hail vehicles.

Uber and Lyft argue a growth in private and commercial vehicles is the main cause for worsening inner-city congestion.

The Port Authority in September approved taxes on trips to NYC area airports, including LaGuardia, favoring taxis over ride-hailing.

Beginning in Oct. 2020 private ride-hail trips to and from the area's airports will be taxed $2.50. Shared rides will be charged $1.25 for each pick-up and drop-off.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

