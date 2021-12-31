Friday, December 31, 2021Back to
New Year’s Eve: How to download, send and manage stickers on WhatsApp

From scaled-down celebrations at home to a simple family dinner, people are trying their best to modify their plans according to the latest COVID-19 norms.


FP TrendingDec 31, 2021 07:34:50 IST

New Year is just around the corner and people are all set to say goodbye to 2021. New Year’s Eve is not just the time to plan the perfect party or dinner, it is also a day to convey your best wishes for the upcoming year to everyone who matters to you.

As 2022 approaches, people are geared to celebrate the occasion as best as they can, amid the recent uptick in coronavirus cases. From scaled-down celebrations at home to a simple family dinner, people are trying their best to modify their plans according to the latest COVID-19 norms.

While the ongoing pandemic has led many people to opt for a low-key celebration at home, many are eager to convey the season’s greetings to their loved ones.

As the year ends, people are finding the perfect wishes and New Year’s greetings to send to their close family and friends. One fun way to send New Year greetings is through stickers on Whatsapp. As the medium to exchange greetings becomes more and more popular, here is a guide to download and share stickers for New Year 2022:

―    Go to the Google Play Store app and type WhatsApp stickers in the search bar
―    Google Play will display various sticker options for the occasion
―    Select any app you prefer, after looking at the animation and customisation features of the options
―    Download the selected app and check if the stickers are working fine
―    Open Whatsapp and go to a personal chat or group
―    Press the emoji option to select the sticker tab
―    Here you will see the sticker packs you had downloaded earlier
―    Tap the sticker pack header to open the pack and scroll down to select some stickers
―    Tap the stickers to send them to close family and friends

You can also use this process to send out stickers for other festivals as well.

