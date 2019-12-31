tech2 News Staff

There are fireworks, there's a cityscape, there's a tiny boat, and there's Froggy the weather frog wearing a party hat, next to its pigeon friend (also wearing a hat) celebrating the New Year's Eve 2020. That's the Google Doodle for the day.

For anyone who has used the Google weather app on mobile, you'd know of Froggy. And if you are thinking why is Froggy in the New Year's Eve doodle, well the connection is interesting because it's a leap year! Get it? Leap year, frogs leap, Froggy leaping into the leap year, New Year 2020?! I'm sure you get it.

Another significance of Froggy in the doodle could be a dedication to all the "party animals" this New Year's Eve.

Google has also shared a little message from Froggy on its blog: "Froggy is gearing up for New Year's celebrations in any weather. He says he’s most excited about it being a Leap Year. “The 2020s are sure to be ribbitting!”

Once the clock strikes midnight, the new decade begins! Time sure is fun when you’re having flies… Ready to jump in?"

Along with the doodle on the main search page, on its blog, Google has also shared doodles of "a few of the Weather scenes you might catch Froggy in today."

