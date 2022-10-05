Wednesday, October 05, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp’s new update now lets users block screenshots of view-once images, also introduces group polls

A new Beta update from WhatsApp will now let users block other users form taking screenshots or record videos of view-once media. The new update also lets group admins to conduct polls in groups.


FP StaffOct 05, 2022 12:05:58 IST

WhatsApp has brought some sweeping changes to the way it implements its view-once images and videos. It is also bringing a feature that was highly demanded – polls in group chat.

WhatsApp’s new update now lets users block screenshots of view-once images, also introduces group polls

In the latest Beta update of WhatsApp, users who send an image or a video as see-once will now have the option to restrict the receiver of the media from taking screenshots or recording their screen while the media is being viewed.

Some beta testers who get the latest beta from the Play Store could probably have this feature right now.

How screenshot blocking in WhatsApp works:
The way the screenshot blocking feature works is rather neat.

WhatsApp’s new update now lets users block screenshots of view-once images, also introduces group polls (1)

Image Credit: WABETAINFO

When the receiver tries to take a screenshot of the view-once media, the recipient is never told, but the attempt is blocked by WhatsApp’s API. Similarly, screen recording is also disabled while seeing a view-once image or video. Even if a user tries to use third-party add-ons, the image will always be black.

Since the new ability is limited to seeing once-only photos and videos, you can still snap screenshots of normal chats and discussions even with fading messages. You can’t forward, export, or save view once images or videos. The only way a recipient can still capture a view once photo or a video is by using a second device. So always it is better to be careful with what kind of media you’re sending and whom you’re sending it to, even if you’re enabling view-once, when sending them.

How WhatsApp Group Polls work
In the latest Beta version of WhatsApp, users will have the option of setting up polls in certain group chats. For the time being, only group admins will be able to set up a poll. 

WhatsApp’s new update now lets users block screenshots of view-once images, also introduces group polls (3)

Image Credit: WABETAINFO

WhatsApp’s new poll feature will allow users to include up to 12 options, and sort them out in any way. Admins will also have the option to allow users to select more than one option. 

When a new vote is cast, the poll is promptly updated to reflect the new outcome; by tapping “See votes” in the poll results screen, regular users may view more specific information about the voters.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Fact-Check: Dearness Allowance increased by 4% effective from 1 July? Centre calls viral WhatsApp message 'fake'

Sep 22, 2022
Fact-Check: Dearness Allowance increased by 4% effective from 1 July? Centre calls viral WhatsApp message 'fake'
WhatsApp to roll out new Call Link feature; here’s how to access it

WhatsApp

WhatsApp to roll out new Call Link feature; here’s how to access it

Sep 28, 2022

science

Explained: How scientists discovered proof of the world’s 6th ocean by examining a diamond

FP Explainers

Explained: How scientists discovered proof of the world’s 6th ocean by examining a diamond

Oct 04, 2022
Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Explained

Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Sep 23, 2022
Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Artificial Intelligence

Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Sep 23, 2022
Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022