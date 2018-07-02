Vodafone India has launched a new scheme that promises 'Lowest Bill Guarantee' on the data and calling postpaid packs provided by the company. The plan also offers complimentary mobile insurance, international roaming benefits, entertainment content offerings and more. The new plan will keep customers on the lowest bill cycle according to their usage, says the company. The offer is valid only for postpaid subscribers.

The new "Lowest Bill Guarantee" is valid on Red packs including the Red Entertainment (Rs 399), Red International (Rs 999) , Red International +(Rs 1,299), Red Signature (Rs 1,999) and Red Signature Plus (Rs 2,999). Vodafone also provides free Netflix access for up to 1 year on a few of these packs. A one-year Amazon Prime subscription is provided free to all the Red data pack users as well. Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director – Consumer Business, Vodafone India, said "Vodafone India is excited to introduce the latest Vodafone Red Postpaid plans for our consumers, catering to their entertainment, travel and smartphone related needs."

The Red International pack priced at Rs 999 provides 50 minutes of ISD calling and a Netflix subscription for two months. Red International Plus comes with two months of Netflix subscription and 100 minutes of ISD calling. Rs 1,999 Red Signature pack provides two months of Netflix subscription and includes 200 minutes of ISD calls. The costliest pack priced at Rs 2,999 comes with one year of free Netflix subscription and 200 minutes of ISD calling.

The ISD calling is valid for USA, Canada, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Thailand. All the data packs also includes free unlimited roaming with an add on pack of Rs 180. More details about the packs can be found on the Vodafone website.