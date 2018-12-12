tech2 News Staff

Vivo Nex 2 also called as Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition launched with dual-screen and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845. It is also the first Vivo smartphone to come with 10 GB of RAM.

Now a new report shows that it won't be the only Vivo phone to have 10 GB of RAM as another new Vivo phone is seen to be listed on Geekbench which also is said to have 10 GB of RAM.

Also, this new mysterious device is seen to have Snapdragon 845 as its chipset. The device was seen to be listed under the name, 'vivo vivo 1813' which is different from Vivo NEX's benchmark name 'vivo V1821A'.

According to the report in GizmoChina, the model number is similar to Vivo Z3i's benchmark name 'V1813A' and Vivo Z3 which was listed as 'V1813BA'. So we wonder if this is a pro version of Vivo Z3.

The phone scored 2371 points in the single-core test and 8326 in the multi-core test. Also, the benchmarking site revealed the device to be running on Android Pie.