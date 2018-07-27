Friday, July 27, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 27 July, 2018 12:21 IST

New version of Amazon Echo Dot leaked online shows a slightly larger form factor

Reportedly codenamed Donut, the purported Echo Dot 3.0 looks alot like the Google Home Mini.

New leaked images of what resembles a new product from the Amazon Echo family, has surfaced online, and according to reports, it is the new model of the Amazon Echo Dot.

A bunch of foreign publications, including Numerama, AFTVNews and FrAndroid, have confirmed the leak to be genuine and believe this is the upcoming model of the new Amazon smart speaker.

FrAndroid claims that the purported Amazon Echo Dot is codenamed Donut, and it sports a slightly bigger design for a better sound quality.

Leaked image of Amazon Echo Dot 3.0

Leaked image of Amazon Echo Dot 3.0

From what can be made of the picture, we see the same control buttons on the leaked device as the previous Echo Dot model. There are volume up and down keys, a mute button and the one to activate the device. Each of these buttons seem to have tiny holes next to them, which are presumably for the far-field microphones.

Some reports also point out a microphone in the middle, which we really couldn’t spot in the hazy images. However, if true, the five microphone on the new device is still two less than the total seen on the current (2nd gen) Echo Dot model.

Another very evident change is in the design of the purported Echo Dot. As against the plastic black or white shell built of the Dot series, this looks an awful lot like the Google Home Mini, with its white and grey design.

