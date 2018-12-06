Thursday, December 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

New smartphone app can help detect anaemia without the need of a blood test

The smartphone anaemia app is projected to be commercially available for public download in 2019.

Indo-Asian News Service Dec 06, 2018 17:06 PM IST

Biomedical engineers have developed a novel smartphone application that could non-invasively detect anaemia without the need for a blood test.

The app uses photos of a person's fingernails taken on a smartphone to accurately measure how much haemoglobin is in their blood.

Representational image. Image courtesy: Franklin Institute

Representational image. Image courtesy: Franklin Institute

Fingernail beds are ideal for detection of anaemia because they do not contain melanin — the pigment that gives human skin, hair, and eyes their colour — indicating that the test can be valid for people with a variety of skin tones.

"All other 'point-of-care' anaemia detection tools require external equipment, and represent trade-offs between invasiveness, cost, and accuracy," said principal investigator Wilbur Lam, Associate Professor from Emory University in the US.

"This is a standalone app whose accuracy is on par with currently available point-of-care tests without the need to draw blood," said Lam.

The app is particularly helpful for pregnant women, women with abnormal menstrual bleeding, runners/athletes, and patients with chronic anaemia as they can monitor their disease and identify the times when they need to adjust their therapies or receive transfusions, the researchers said.

The app, detailed in the journal Nature Communications, is part of the doctoral work of former biomedical engineering graduate student Rob Mannino, who was motivated to conduct the research by his own experience living with beta-thalassemia — an inherited blood disorder that reduces the production of haemoglobin.

Maninno first took pictures of himself before and after transfusions as his haemoglobin levels were changing.

Later, the researchers studied fingernail photos and correlated the colour of the fingernail beds with haemoglobin levels measured by complete blood count (CBC) in 337 people.

The results showed some healthy and others with a variety of anaemia diagnoses.

However, additional research is needed to eventually achieve the accuracy to replace blood-based anaemia testing for clinical diagnosis, according to the team.

The smartphone anaemia app is projected to be commercially available for public download in 2019.

tags



A(f)fair Warning | Ankita Shah


Top Stories

latest videos

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

also see

NewsTracker

More than half the women in India are anaemic, says study

Mar 17, 2015

Anaemia

Cutting down on rock salt and fluoride can help tackle anaemia, a new study finds

Sep 01, 2018

NewsTracker

The one-legged pose helps flamingos save energy, says research

May 25, 2017

Georgia Tech researchers develop energy recycling stairs that are easier on the ankles and knees

Jul 13, 2017

NewsTracker

US doctor who had Ebola has recovered, says aid group

Aug 21, 2014

NewsTracker

50% of children below age of five undernourished in Haryana

Feb 06, 2014

science

Agriculture

New fast-growing weed spotted in Karnataka, scientists warn farmers countrywide

Dec 06, 2018

Women in Science

Bibha Chowdhuri: Unearthing and celebrating a forgotten jewel in Indian science

Dec 06, 2018

World's first baby born to a mother after womb transplant from a dead uterus donor

Dec 06, 2018

Renewables

India's first hybrid solar-wind energy auction closes with tariff under Rs 2.7/unit

Dec 06, 2018