Sunday, November 25, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

New quantum technology could reduce reliance on GPS, which is vulnerable to hacking

US engineers are working to harness quantum sensing technology to reduce current reliance on GPS.

Indo-Asian News Service Nov 25, 2018 16:46 PM IST

As GPS or Global Positioning System is getting vulnerable to hacking, US engineers are working to harness quantum sensing technology to reduce current reliance on the world's most ubiquitous navigation technology and introduce a more secure, accurate approach to mapping and navigation.

GPS' vulnerability to hacking exposes potentially dangerous security risks in critical systems, from air traffic control to satellite communications.

Representational Image.

Representational Image.

"Quantum sensing technology introduces groundbreaking approaches to measuring things," Amr Helmy, Professor at the University of Toronto in Canada, said in a statement.

"It's an exciting time because it's a challenging time. But there are emerging needs in both instrumentation technologies and in security where quantum sensing is the answer," he added.

Quantum sensors have capabilities that extend beyond the reach of conventional systems of measurement: they rely on the "squeezing effect", whereby photons have the uncertainty inherent to their attributes minimized to precisely measure the position of a location.

To develop new navigation tools, Helmy is planning to integrate chip-based sources of quantum-squeezed light into existing optical gyroscopes.

In addition to improving mapping accuracy, he points out that there are also situations in which a GPS would not be functional, "such as under water or at the North or South Poles. Quantum technology helps with that as well".

Quantum sensing also provides a solution to security breaches. Unlike GPS platforms, quantum-enhanced navigation instruments do not rely on satellites to work, which makes them less vulnerable to hacking or spoofing -- when a location falsely masquerades as something else.

GPS hacking and spoofing have made headlines around the world in recent years, from researchers successfully hacking a yacht's navigation to bring it off its programmed course to the discovery of dozens of Russian ships whose GPS signals indicated they were on land when they were in fact out on sea.

"As such, there is an urgency to develop and understand the defence capabilities of these rapidly evolving quantum technologies," Helmy said.

tags



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

also see

ConnectTheDots

Narendra Modi inaugurates multi-modal terminal on Ganga in Varanasi: All you need to know about Jal Marg Vikas project

Nov 12, 2018

Google Maps

Google Maps now gets a feature which lets users message businesses within the app

Nov 15, 2018

Google

Google's 'Find My Device' feature can now locate phones in some indoor spaces

Nov 21, 2018

Google

Tech giants must make mapping data openly available to drive innovation: UK group

Nov 21, 2018

DreamHack

DreamHack's first eSports festival in Asia to be held in Mumbai from 21-23 December

Nov 23, 2018

data protection

Russia plans to tighten data protection, draws up draft legislation to stop leaks

Nov 25, 2018

science

Climate change

Climate change will cost US hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the century

Nov 25, 2018

nano-grenades

Chemists develop unique nano-grenades to help fight cancer and other diseases

Nov 25, 2018

Elephant

An elephant-sized mammal cousin lived alongside dinosaurs 205 mn years ago

Nov 25, 2018

Climate Correction

Researchers called out on wrong data in study about how fast oceans are warming

Nov 24, 2018