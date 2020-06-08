FP Trending

A new patent for a foldable Xiaomi smartphone has surfaced recently. The patent was discovered on China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) database and showcases a device that has a strong resemblance to the Huawei Mate Xs, reported GizmoChina.

The report mentions that the Xiaomi patent is for a smartphone with a flexible display and has a noticeable bezel on the right corner when the device is completely unfolded.

When the smartphone is folded outward, the front-facing side is a complete screen, while the rear has a narrow segment that houses the camera module, much like the Mate Xs that was launched earlier in 2020.

The narrow segment on the rear sports a quad-camera setup along with a mic, an LED flash, and a button as well.

According to a report in PhoneArena, the thicker module of the device which has the cameras, also sports volume buttons, a power key, and towards the bottom has a standard USB Type-C port.

Huawei had launched the Mate Xs in February. While it was planning to announce the phone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the event got cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Huawei foldable screen smartphone features an 8-inch display when in tablet mode. It has the Falcon Wing design and is 5G enabled as well. It is powered by Kirin 990 5G chipset and runs on EMUI10.0.1.

The device features a Leica quad-camera setup that includes 40 MP main camera, 16 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 8 MP telephoto camera and a depth sensor.