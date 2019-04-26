Friday, April 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

New Mexico armed border group barred from Facebook fund-raising

By Andrew Hay TAOS, N.M. (Reuters) - Facebook Inc on Thursday barred a New Mexico-based paramilitary group that has stopped undocumented migrants near the U.S.-Mexico border from using its fundraising tools and said it would remove any of its posts that violated company policies. Facebook made the statement after a civil rights organisation asked it to block videos posted by the United Constitutional Patriots (UCP), saying the clips violated its standards, which prohibit images showing criminal acts

ReutersApr 26, 2019 02:06:53 IST

New Mexico armed border group barred from Facebook fund-raising

By Andrew Hay

TAOS, N.M. (Reuters) - Facebook Inc on Thursday barred a New Mexico-based paramilitary group that has stopped undocumented migrants near the U.S.-Mexico border from using its fundraising tools and said it would remove any of its posts that violated company policies.

Facebook made the statement after a civil rights organisation asked it to block videos posted by the United Constitutional Patriots (UCP), saying the clips violated its standards, which prohibit images showing criminal acts.

"People cannot use our fundraising tools for activities involving weapons," said a Facebook spokesperson in a statement. "We will remove fundraisers this group may try to start on our service and any content that violates our Community Standards."

Since February, the UCP have posted a string of videos showing members armed with semi-automatic rifles halting migrants in New Mexico and telling them to sit and wait for U.S. Border Patrol to arrest them.

The UCP says the videos demonstrate its work helping Border Patrol detain some 5,600 migrants in just 60 days during a surge in illegal crossings. Civil rights groups accuse the group of illegally detaining asylum seekers.

"These videos include content showing possible assault, kidnapping and false imprisonment," the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law said in a statement on Thursday asking Facebook to remove them.

UCP spokesman Jim Benvie did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a Facebook Live post on Tuesday he described the group's videos as "citizen journalism" showing reality on the border.

"There is a crisis at the border, we are being invaded," Benvie said.

Facebook's Community Standards bar users from publicizing crime, using hate speech or presenting arguments for restricting immigration policy, among other things, the spokesperson said.

PayPal and GoFundMe on Friday barred the UCP, citing policies that prohibit the promotion of hate or violence.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham last week called for an investigation of the group.

The FBI arrested the UCP's commander, Larry Hopkins, on Saturday on federal weapons charges dating back to 2017.

Hopkins was assaulted in a New Mexico jail on Monday and hospitalized with broken ribs.

The UCP left its campsite on Tuesday after Union Pacific Railroad accused it of trespassing, but Benvie said it would soon relocate to a nearby spot along the border.

"We’re not going to quit fighting, we’re not going to quit reporting," he said.

(Reporting By Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; Editing by Frank McGurty and Susan Thomas)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Private video

Private video

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science


also see

Newstracker

Muslim-American lawmaker's supporters rally outside Trump event in Minnesota

Apr 16, 2019
Muslim-American lawmaker's supporters rally outside Trump event in Minnesota
Americans, frequent visitors to Notre-Dame, begin fundraising efforts

Newstracker

Americans, frequent visitors to Notre-Dame, begin fundraising efforts

Apr 16, 2019
Turkish finance minister says held productive meetings with finance institutions

Newstracker

Turkish finance minister says held productive meetings with finance institutions

Apr 16, 2019
Hulu spends $1.43 billion to buy back AT&T stake, values streaming service at $15 billion

Newstracker

Hulu spends $1.43 billion to buy back AT&T stake, values streaming service at $15 billion

Apr 16, 2019
Foxconn says Gou will remain chairman, to withdraw from daily operations

Newstracker

Foxconn says Gou will remain chairman, to withdraw from daily operations

Apr 16, 2019
Asia stocks hover below nine-month peak after Wall Street stalls

Newstracker

Asia stocks hover below nine-month peak after Wall Street stalls

Apr 16, 2019

science

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019
Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Climate Change

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Apr 24, 2019
World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Malaria Vaccine

World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Apr 24, 2019