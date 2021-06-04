Friday, June 04, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

New MacBook Pro appears on Chinese regulatory database, launch likely at Apple's WWDC 2021

A 16-inch MacBook Pro has been listed on a Chinese regulatory website by Apple supplier Sunwoda Electronic.


FP TrendingJun 04, 2021 20:23:38 IST

Apple has been long rumoured to launch a new MacBook Pro, which is most likely to happen at the soon-to-take-place WWDC 2021. Ahead of the Apple event, the MacBook Pro has now appeared on a Chinese regulatory database site, which seemingly confirms the launch. As per a report by MacRumors, a 16-inch MacBook Pro has been listed on a Chinese regulatory database site by Apple supplier Sunwoda Electronic. The listing hints at an A2527 model number and a battery capacity of 8,693 mAh/11.45V.

The new MacBook Pro is likely to get a slightly smaller battery as compared to the current model. Image: Apple

The new MacBook Pro is likely to get a slightly smaller battery as compared to the current model. Image: Apple

If this turns out to be true, the new MacBook Pro will get a slightly smaller battery as compared to the current model. This could be accredited to the possibly slimmer design the new Mac is expected to get.
However, this doesn’t mean that the battery life will be impacted. The presence of the next-gen Apple silicon should help enhance battery life.

While other details remain unknown, previous leaks suggest the 2022 MacBook Pro is likely to come in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes. There will be a design change with minimal bezels, and an HDMI port as well as an SD card slot will be included. The new MacBook Pro may also feature MagSafe magnetic charging, which was recently introduced with the iPhone 12 series.

The new MacBook Pro is most likely to launch at WWDC 2021, which corroborates a previous leak that hinted at the new Apple laptop’s summer launch. But since there’s no official word on the same, we need to take these details with a grain of salt and wait for Apple to reveal details on the same.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple WWDC21

Apple WWDC 2021 to kick off on 7 June: New iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and new MacBook Pro expected

Jun 03, 2021
Apple WWDC 2021 to kick off on 7 June: New iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and new MacBook Pro expected
Apple Podcast subscription release delayed to June due to last minute hiccups: Report

Apple Podcast subscriptions

Apple Podcast subscription release delayed to June due to last minute hiccups: Report

May 31, 2021
Apple TV app is now available on Google Play Store for Android TV devices

Apple TV

Apple TV app is now available on Google Play Store for Android TV devices

Jun 03, 2021
Apple announces 'Assistive Touch' for Apple Watch that will allow users to control functions via hand gestures

Apple

Apple announces 'Assistive Touch' for Apple Watch that will allow users to control functions via hand gestures

May 21, 2021
Apple Watch Series 7 leak hints at iPhone 12-like flat edges, new pastel green and light blue colour options and more

Apple Watch series 7

Apple Watch Series 7 leak hints at iPhone 12-like flat edges, new pastel green and light blue colour options and more

May 21, 2021
Apple’s Beats Studio Buds real-world images leaked ahead of launch, check details here

Apple

Apple’s Beats Studio Buds real-world images leaked ahead of launch, check details here

May 26, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021