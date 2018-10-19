Friday, October 19, 2018 Back to
New leak suggests that Mi Mix 3 will pass on in-display fingerprint scanner

A leaked Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 image suggests that the phone's mechanical slider houses two cameras.

Xiaomi's Mi Mix 3 is set to launch on 25 October in China. The Mi Mix 3 has been on the news for quite a few things now. It is said to sport a mechanical slider, in display fingerprint camera, 5G support, 10 GB RAM and what not!

There are videos and leaked renders showing what the phone might look like and how that slider would work.

A new Weibo leak puts paid to all hopes of seeing an in-display fingerprint scanner though. The leaked image shows the phones with a distinct, rear-mounted scanner. It's unlikely that Xiaomi would offer two fingerprint scanners on one phone.

The rear is also said to come with a glass back finish and thus is expected to support wireless charging.

Leaked image of Mi Mix 3. Image: Weibo

Leaked image of Mi Mix 3. Image: Weibo

Now a leaked live image, which is the first live image of the phone, indicates that the slider hosts a dual camera setup on the front. Also, a leaked press render reveals that the phone to be equipped with a 24 MP front-facing camera and an additional sensor which would be used for advanced facial recognition, as mentioned in GSMArena.

Leaked image of Mi Mix 3 and teaser invite in Chinese. Image: Weibo

Leaked image of Mi Mix 3 and teaser invite in Chinese. Image: Weibo

Finally, an official teaser invite from Xiaomi's Weibo account hints at a "special edition" handset.

According to the report in GSMArena, the Chinese text seems to say that the company has worked with a British Museum to design the handset, which would be in a ceramic-like white colour.

